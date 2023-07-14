Hassan Al-Werfalli (Benghazi)

Individuals belonging to tribes in Libya closed the Sharara and Al-Feel oil fields, according to the Petroleum Facilities Guard, the southeastern branch, in order to pressure the release of former Finance Minister Faraj Boumtari, who was detained by a party at Mitiga International Airport in the capital, Tripoli, since last Tuesday.

The head of the Supreme Council of the Azwi tribes, Senussi al-Haliq, said in a press statement that they will continue until Boumtari’s release, threatening to close the valves and water pumping stations of the Man-Made River, which feeds cities in the western region.

Al-Senussi held the unity government, headed by Abdul Hamid al-Dabaiba, responsible for the safety of Boumtari.

In a statement yesterday, notables and sheikhs of the Azwi tribes said that Boumtari was blackmailed by influential people in order to withdraw his candidacy for the position of governor of the Central Bank, but he refused, so they continued to detain him.

The Justice Committee of the Libyan Parliament said that it is following with concern the incident of “kidnapping and detaining freedom” of Faraj Boumtari, by one of the authorities at Maitika Airport, stressing that what happened is “a crime and a violation of the law and an infringement on public freedoms and human rights.”

The committee blamed Salama Boumtari for the party that kidnapped him, and called for his unconditional release, and in the event that this is not done, “the committee will be forced to take the necessary measures with the responsible local and international bodies related to the protection of freedoms and human rights.”