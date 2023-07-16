Hassan Al-Werfalli (Benghazi)

Tribal gunmen in Libya closed the oil fields and the sources of the Man-made River in the southeast of the country, while the national unity government considered that the closures had negative repercussions on the country’s economy and could lead to the declaration of force majeure.

Yesterday, the Council of Elders and Notables of the Southeast announced the closure of the oil fields in the southeast and the headwaters of the Man-Made River in Tazirbu and al-Sirir, until the release of the former Finance Minister, Faraj Boumtari, who was arrested during his visit to Tripoli.

In a statement issued by the council, it called on those who kidnapped Boumtari to release him immediately, accusing “outlaw militias” of carrying out these actions, and holding the government of national unity responsible for Boumtari’s safety.

Tribal protesters in Libya previously closed the “Sharara and El Feel” oil fields in the southwest of the country, to pressure the release of Boumtari, who has been detained at Mitiga International Airport since last Tuesday.

In a related context, the deputy head of the Supreme Council of Libyan Tribes, Al-Senussi Al-Haliq, and the head of the “Azwiya” tribe, considered that “the reason for the kidnapping of Faraj Boumtari is his nomination by Parliament to succeed the governor of the Central Bank, Al-Siddiq Al-Kabeer.”

Al-Haliq added, “The whereabouts of the kidnapped minister are not yet known, including the party that kidnapped him.”

The Ministry of Oil in the Government of National Unity said, “The closure of oil fields and ports has had very serious consequences and repercussions for Libya,” noting that “it may be difficult to list and explain all the damage and dangers that these closures may cause.”

And she added in a statement, “Among these consequences is the possibility of returning to the declaration of force majeure, and other possible measures, which makes the partners compelled to search for an alternative other than Libya, in addition to the possibility of losing confidence in the continuity of supplying the global market with Libyan oil, which results in Libyan oil remains without marketing, or the demand for it decreases.