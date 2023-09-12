Libyan Storm | The hurricane caused extraordinary destruction in Libya – in the future, the Mediterranean storms will intensify

Subtropical storms can be predicted. Still, thousands of people have died and gone missing due to heavy rains in Libya.

From the Mediterranean storm Daniel has caused enormous destruction in Libya. More than 2,300 people have died in the city of Derna alone, say the authorities operating in the area.

There is no exact information on the total number of victims. At least 10,000 people are estimated to be missing.

“The situation is catastrophic… Bodies are still lying around,” said the health minister based in eastern Libya Othman Abduljalil to the local Almasar channel on Monday, the US media According to CNN.

World According to the Meteorological Organization (WMO), 150–240 millimeters of water rained in Libya from Sunday morning to Monday morning. Up to 414 millimeters of water fell in Beida.

It’s about large amounts of water. In Finland, during the whole year, it usually rains on average about 600 millimeters, says a researcher from the Institute of Meteorology Mika Rantanen.

Libya is a desert country. The distribution of the rain is “peak”, Rantanen describes. So there are many days when it doesn’t rain at all, but when it does, it often rains a lot at once.

“Rains are often associated with low pressures coming ashore from the Mediterranean, such as medicans.”

Medikans are Mediterranean subtropical storms, Mediterranean hurricanes, says Rantanen. Storm Daniel was just like that too.

People inspect bodies in front of a hospital in Derna.

The Medicinal season begins in the fall, when the summer has warmed the Mediterranean Sea to a warm enough temperature.

“A surface temperature of around 25-30 degrees is acceptable for the storm to intensify.”

Medicans are not a particularly rare weather phenomenon. They are observed in the Mediterranean almost every year. The human destruction caused by storm Daniel in Libya is still exceptional in scale.

More deaths have already been reported than in the extensive floods in Pakistan last fall.

The reason is not the amount of rain that hit Libya alone. Last week, low pressure in the Mediterranean brought even more rain to Greece. In the province of Magnesia, it rained up to 600–800 millimeters, i.e. equal to or more than Finland’s annual rainfall.

In Greece, the rains ruined thousands of hectares of farmland and in some places also drinking water reserves. At least 15 people died.

Heavy rains the destruction is not linear, reminds Rantanen. For example, a ten percent increase in precipitation does not necessarily mean that the effects would be ten percent more. Often there are even more.

“As the amount of rain increases, the effects are tolerable up to a certain point. When this limit is exceeded, the effects can be unimaginably bad.”

This is exactly what happened in Libya. The storm caused, for example, the collapse of the dams above Derna.

As a result, whole neighborhoods were swept into the sea. Areas bordering the river are particularly affected.

The collapse of the dams caused enormous destruction in the city of Derna.

Chief of the Libyan Emergency and Ambulance Authority Osama Alyn according to the authorities were not prepared for such a large-scale accident. Weather conditions, sea surface area, rainfall and wind speed had not been sufficiently studied, he said, according to CNN.

“Families who may have been in the valleys along the storm were not evacuated.”

After the destruction, getting help has been made more difficult by broken transport connections and telephone lines.

Contemporary the weather models are so accurate that storms the size of medicans can be predicted, says Rantanen. The preparation time is usually at least a day, sometimes several.

“It is a good question why the warnings have not been obeyed, or whether there was an information gap at the decision-making level.”

The flow of information could have been made more difficult by the fact that power in Libya is divided between two different administrations.

Although the approach of individual storms is detected in advance, it is difficult to get the same exact information about future weather phenomena. According to Rantanen, the contribution of climate change to storm Daniel cannot yet be quantitatively assessed.

However, it is known that the climate is warming. Warm air, on the other hand, has more moisture, which means that heavy rains will increase in the future.

“There are studies according to which medics are expected to become more powerful than before by the end of the century,” says Rantanen.

The reason is the warming of the seawater: the low pressure gets more power and energy from the warmer water. So there won’t necessarily be more medicans than now, but their rainfall and impact will increase.

Already during the autumn that has just started, Rantanen has paid attention to the exceptionally large amount of flood news. During September, it has flooded from Spain to Hong Kong and southern China.

“In the future, this type of destruction will be seen even more.”