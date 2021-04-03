Hassan Al-Warfalli (Benghazi, Cairo)

The head of the Libyan National Unity Government, Abdul Hamid al-Dabaiba, called yesterday for the necessity of the return of the Tawerghans, while providing the necessary services for that, stressing the unity government’s support for full stability in the city.

According to a statement by the unity government, Dabaiba visited the city of Tawergha to follow up on the progress that has been made towards achieving stability, stressing that he made a promise that he would spare no effort so that life would return to all Libyan cities, so that there would be no homeless or needy inside Libya, pointing out that his visit For the city of Tawergha, it will be the beginning of the return of life in the city to its course, and activating the work of institutions to provide services to the Libyans.

The Libyan Prime Minister called on the displaced people of Tawergha who live in camps outside the city to return, and to close these camps.

For his part, the Mayor of Tawergha thanked the Prime Minister and his accompanying delegation for their visit to the city, praising the role of those who worked on the agreement between Misurata and Tawergha, and stood against anyone who tried to exploit the file externally and internally, demanding to expedite the payment of compensation to owners of destroyed homes, and reparation. And maintenance of the city’s infrastructure, and alleviate their suffering over the past years.

Libyan Member of Parliament Gabriel Ouhaida said in statements to Al-Ittihad: “If the militias are not put to an end by disarming and disbanding them and imposing security through professional security institutions that are fully subject to state authority, then there is no guarantee that what happened to the people of Tawergha, or to others, of any breakthroughs or Attacks and abuses ».

For his part, the Libyan politician and human rights activist, Siraj Al-Tawerghi, affirmed that the return of Tawerghans to their city is almost impossible at the present time, due to the strength of the armed militia and the failure of the unity government, so far, to open the coastal road, explaining that this is the greatest evidence of its inability to protect the people of Tawergha Their return.

He pointed out that there are a large number of displaced Tawerghans in the eastern region, who fought in the ranks of the National Army against terrorism, and they are wanted by Misrata militias.

In special statements to Al-Ittihad, Al-Tawerghi indicated that the prime minister faces major challenges, especially the Misrata militia’s control of affairs in the west of the country, explaining that a number of people have managed to return to the city, but it is still under pressure and control of the city of Misurata.

He confirmed the existence of pending files, including the file of the missing and the emptying of sewage and garbage from Misrata to the city of Tawergha, expressing his hope for the return of all the displaced and displaced.

In turn, a member of the Libyan Dialogue Forum, Salwa Al-Daghili, considered that transitional justice is the guarantor of achieving justice and fairness for the victims in Libya, noting that it opens the way to achieving national reconciliation, stressing that without national reconciliation, Libya will be subject to more burning and bloodshed, behind which revenge will stand. .

In Tripoli, the President of the Libyan Presidency Council, Mohamed Al-Manfi, received yesterday, Ismail Ould Sheikh Ahmed, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Mauritanians Abroad, who delivered a written message from Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Sheikh Al-Ghazwani.

“During the meeting, the depth of relations between the two countries was emphasized, and the importance of strengthening and developing them in all fields was emphasized in the interest of the two brotherly peoples,” the Libyan Presidential Council’s media office said in a statement.

The exile stressed the depth of the historical relations between the two countries, and the common Maghreb, Arab and Islamic common denominators and history that binds them, which necessitates the need to work to strengthen and activate cooperation relations and push them forward, stressing his keenness on international support for the efforts of the Presidency Council and the national unity government during this historical stage. , To fulfill its entitlements.

Al-Manfi stressed the importance of activating the Arab Maghreb Union and supporting its institutions, adding: Libya will do its best during the current period to achieve this goal, in cooperation with the brothers in its capacity as the current head of the “Union”, indicating that Libya will soon send an invitation to start the meeting of the stalled Arab Maghreb Union meetings. At various levels.

For his part, the Mauritanian Minister of Foreign Affairs conveyed the congratulations of his country’s president to the Presidency Council and the government of national unity for the Libyans agreeing to choose the new executive authority and obtaining the confidence of the Libyan House of Representatives, stressing the depth of the existing relations between the two countries and the love and appreciation of the Mauritanian people for the Libyan people, and his country’s keenness to strengthen relations and push in various aspects. Bilateral cooperation for the good of the two brotherly peoples.

He stressed Mauritania’s full support for the implementation of the outcomes of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum, and its full support for the Presidential Council and the Government of National Unity in all joint forums, Arab, Maghreb and African.

Khartoum: The necessity of the exit of all mercenaries from Libya

The First Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council in Sudan, Lieutenant General Muhammad Hamdan Dagalo, during his meeting with the President of the Libyan State Council, Khaled Al-Mishri, stressed the need for all mercenaries to leave Libya.

Dagalo added during his meeting with Al-Mashri in Niger, according to the Africa News Portal yesterday, that if there is any Sudanese in Libya without the permission of the Libyan authorities, he is considered “mercenary”, stressing that in light of the reconciliation between the Sudanese government and the opposition, the Sudanese opposition can return to Sudan.

At the same time, Dagalo stressed the importance of positive cooperation between the two countries in all fields, especially in the security aspect and border protection.

Dagalo congratulated Al-Mashari for the unification of the executive authority in Libya, and the meeting touched on the current situation in Libya, and invited Al-Mashari to visit Sudan at the earliest time.