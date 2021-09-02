“There is no solution to the crisis in Libya and reconciliation can be achieved without holding presidential and parliamentary elections,” Saleh said, during a joint press conference with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita in Rabat.

He added, “We are a country We have the constitution. The latter gives the House of Representatives the power to determine the mechanism for electing the president. Therefore, it is the Libyan people who directly elect the head of state, and this decision was included in the constitutional declaration.”

Saleh concluded his speech by saying:The solution is to elect a president for all Libyans, who will carry out reconciliation and unify the military and civil institutions“.

For his part, Bourita stressed that “holding elections in Libya is essential to achieving stability in this country.”

He added, “The agreed dates for the Libyan elections must be preserved,” noting that “this crisis will not be resolved by conferences and foreign interventions.”