Benghazi (Agencies)

The Speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives, Aguila Saleh, stressed that the solution in Libya will only be achieved through holding presidential and parliamentary elections, and leaving the freedom for Libyans to choose through free, fair and transparent elections.

Saleh stressed the need to form a unified government throughout the country to organize and supervise the elections, noting that the existence of this government ends the division in a way that serves the interests of the Libyan people.

This came during his meeting with the Deputy Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations and Acting Head of the United Nations Mission in Libya, Stephanie Khoury, and her accompanying delegation, according to a statement published yesterday on the website of the Libyan House of Representatives.

During their meeting, which took place in the Libyan city of Quba, Aguila Saleh and Khoury discussed the latest developments in Libya and ways to end the political crisis that the country is experiencing, which has caused the repeated postponement of its presidential, parliamentary and municipal elections.

Saleh explained that the Libyan House of Representatives fulfilled all the requirements, by issuing the 13th constitutional amendment, and issuing the presidential and parliamentary election laws, in a way that achieves the will of the Libyan people without excluding or marginalizing anyone.

In turn, Stephanie Khoury appreciated all the efforts made by the House of Representatives and its presidency to hold the elections and unify the institutions through its efforts to form a unified government.

“I discussed with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Counselor Aguila Saleh, the politically contentious issues in the electoral laws and the need for Libyan leaders to engage in constructive dialogue to form a unified government that will lead Libya to elections. The Speaker of the House of Representatives affirmed his support for a UN-facilitated political process,” Khoury said on the UN Support Mission in Libya’s X account.

Over the past few days, Khoury met with the head of the Presidential Council, Mohammed Al-Menfi, the head of the interim Government of National Unity, Abdul Hamid Dabaiba, and the head of the Supreme Council of State, Mohammed Takala, in Tripoli, in addition to the commander of the Libyan National Army, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, where she discussed with them a number of political and economic files.

The discussions focused on the latest developments in Libya, ways to advance the political process in order to prepare the country for holding elections, and to reach consensual solutions to achieve that goal.