Ongoing meetings of the Road Map Committee, which explained its method of action, saying that it “communicated with all Libyan parties to expand the base of participation and restore the Libyan cause to the Libyans by finding solutions to reach the presidential and parliamentary elections, and to exit the successive transitional stages.”

Libya is witnessing a state of tension between all the forces at home around the date of the elections, which indicates – according to analysts and experts – to two scenarios about the due date. Chaos.

inevitable postponement

Speaking to “Sky News Arabia”, the Italian political analyst and expert in the Libyan affairs, Daniele Ruffnetti, confirmed that the date proposed for this January 24, will be very difficult as a result of the current data, as so far the final list of presidential candidates has not been announced, other than legal problems. that pursues some candidates; Most notably Gaddafi’s son and current prime minister, Abdel Hamid Dabaiba, who did not honor the commitment made with the United Nations not to run for elections, he said.

The Italian political analyst added that the current situation is very complicated in light of a government he described as “illegitimate”, as its tasks officially ended on December 24 last, in accordance with the confidence granted by Parliament to the Dabaiba government and the international road map.

On the difficulty of the appointment, Rofiniti agrees with the head of the Silphium Foundation for Studies and Research, Jamal Shallouf, who stressed the difficulty of implementing the entitlement this month. Given the state of conflict and division that still dominates the public scene inside Libya.

Most prominent scenarios

What next? .. The question that has become the most frequent in the Libyan interior, and here the Italian political analyst Daniele Ruffinetti explained, during his statements to “Sky News Arabia”, that things are heading towards forming a new government that will be voted on by Parliament.

The Italian analyst expected that this step would take place at the end of this month or early next month, stressing that the new government would, of course, be in agreement between the east and west of the country, based on that perception on the meeting that took place in Benghazi last month, between a number of presidential candidates, most notably Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar. , Candidate Bashagha.

For his part, Jamal Shallouf, head of the Silvium Foundation for Studies and Research, believes that the likely date for the elections will be next April, based on that date on two scenarios; The first is the selection of a new executive authority, but this perception lacks consensus on the part of the intervening countries in the Libyan issue, as there is still consensus from the international community on the importance of focusing on the elections.

Shallouf added that the second scenario is a cabinet reshuffle in the form of a mini-government, and legislative amendments that allow the Electoral Commission to challenge the provisions of the presidential candidates’ appeal, in preparation for elections that will not exceed the next April or May, stressing that this scenario enjoys international support.

This is evident during the intense movements of the Special Adviser to the United Nations Secretary-General on Libya, Stephanie Williams, where she met with many actors in the scene, and in all those meetings she emphasized the need to hold elections “as soon as possible”.

International move for a new date

Regarding international movements, Libyan journalist and writer Al-Hussein Al-Misori says that Williams is seeking to pass a new date for the elections, which is next June 21, given that the political agreement reached by the Political Dialogue Forum gave the maximum deadline for the current executive authority to remain in power for a period of 18 months.

Al-Maisuri warned, in his interview with “Sky News Arabia”, that the elections are being opposed by many parties, on top of which is the so-called “State Council”, which is controlled by the Brotherhood, which realizes that with these elections it will be removed from the scene.

The Libyan writer does not deny the possibility of renewing the conflict again, as some have the willingness, and even the desire, for the country to slip into this dangerous juncture, although the matter also depends on the positions of foreign countries active in the Libyan file.

The Libyan people suffer from many crises and the lack of services that have affected all aspects of daily life, and protests are organized on a daily basis; To demand the electoral entitlement, and to respect the will of more than 2 million Libyans who received the ballot papers.