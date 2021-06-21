Five Somali teenagers, between the ages of 16 and 17, report having suffered sexual violence by Libyan guards. They are pleading to be released from the Shara al-Zawiya detention center, one of the centers run by the Libya Department for Combating Illegal Immigration (DCIM), supported by the European Union in its fight against migratory flows. This is the news that came out thanks to the investigation of theAssociated Press.

Violence on the agenda

Among them a seventeen-year-old, who reports that the sexual violence continued, only now they are perpetuated by the guards of the Libyan government-run center in Tripoli. “While this is not the first time I have been sexually assaulted, this is more painful because it was done by the people who are supposed to protect us,” said the girl speaking to Renata Brito, a reporter for the AP, using a smuggled cell phone.

“You must offer something in return to go to the bathroom, to call family, or to avoid being beaten. It is as if we were detained by traffickers ”. Smugglers and traffickers in Libya – many of them militia members – have long been known for brutalizing migrants. Rights groups and UN agencies, however, say abuses also occur in official structures run by the DCIM.

“Sexual violence and exploitation are rife in several detention centers (for migrants) across the country,” said Tarik Lamloum, a Libyan activist who works with the Belaady Organization for Human Rights. The UN refugee agency has documented hundreds of cases of women being raped while in DCIM detention or in traffickers’ prisons. Some were even impregnated by guards and gave birth while in detention, said Vincent Cochetel, the agency’s special envoy for the central Mediterranean.

The horror story

The story is very crude. One night in April, around midnight, the girl asked a guard to let her go to the bathroom. When she finished, the guard attacked her and grabbed her breasts hard, she recalled. “I was petrified and didn’t know what to do,” she told AP. The guard touched the rest of her body, including her private parts, then unfastened his pants and tried to undress her in an attempt to rape her. He continued his assault as she cried, struggled and begged him to let her go.

“He only stopped when he finished,” he said. “I was lucky as it finished quickly.” The guard then ordered her to clean the clothes that had been covered in her semen, she recalled, bursting into tears. Terrified, she went back to her cell and told one of the other girls what had happened. He soon learned that he wasn’t the only victim. All the girls, ages 16 to 18, had suffered similar or worse abuse by Libyan guards.

A 16-year-old in the same cell told the AP that she began experiencing sexual harassment a few days after arriving at the center. When she begged a guard to call her family, he gave her a phone and got her out of the cell to call her mother. Once she hung up, he got behind her and grabbed her breasts. She removed her hands and started crying. The guard stopped only after realizing that other employees were in the center. “Every day they do this. If you resist, you will be beaten or deprived of everything ”.

The consequences

At least two of the girls attempted to kill themselves in late May following alleged beatings and rape attempts, according to local rights group Libyan Crime Watch and UN agencies. One of them, a 15-year-old, went to hospital on May 28 and received treatment from Doctors Without Borders (MSF) only to be taken back to the detention center.

Maya Abu Ata, a spokesperson for MSF Libya, confirmed that the group’s staff treated the two in her clinic. Doctors Without Borders teams “pressured various interlocutors for their release from detention but these attempts were unsuccessful,” the girl reported. The Libyan government, at the moment, has not responded to requests for comment on the accusations made against the Libyan guards.

The numbers

The case of the Shara al-Zawiya teenagers raises questions about the role of the EU in the cycle of violence that traps migrants and asylum seekers in Libya. The EU trains, equips and supports Libyan guards to intercept people trying to cross the central Mediterranean to Europe. At least 677 people have died or disappeared on this route on unsinkable boats this year. Since the beginning of the year the Libyan coast guard intercepted 13,000 men, women and children, a record number. And most are now in DCIM-managed centers.