Hassan Al-Warfalli (Benghazi)

The President of the Presidential Council, Mohamed Al-Menfi, met with the French President’s special envoy to Libya, Paul Soler, and they discussed “France’s support for the work of the Supreme Financial Committee,” and ensuring the holding of Libyan elections.

A statement by the Presidential Council said that Al-Menfi received Soler in the presence of French Ambassador Mustafa Maharaj at the Council’s headquarters yesterday.

The statement added that Soler conveyed to Al-Manfi the greetings of French President Emmanuel Macron, and stressed his country's keenness on the necessity of continuing the state of stability in Libya, and its support for the President of the Council in all his steps to address the political impasse, and ensure that elections are held in an appropriate environment in which all Libyans participate.

The Presidential Council indicated that the meeting touched on French support for implementing standards of disclosure and transparency, rationalizing spending and fair use of financial resources to implement development projects.

The two parties discussed the bilateral relations that bring the two countries together in all fields, while Al-Manfi spoke about France’s pivotal role in the Libyan issue and its unlimited support for the work of the Presidential Council in preparation for holding free, fair and transparent elections as soon as possible.

In a related context, Tunisian President Kais Saied considered yesterday that any interference in Libyan affairs would complicate the situation, stressing that the solution in Libya could only be purely Libyan.

The Tunisian presidency said in a statement that this came during Saied’s reception of Tunisian Foreign Minister Nabil Ammar to discuss the results of Tunisia’s participation in the meeting of the African Union High-Level Committee on Libya, which was held in the Congo on February 5th.

The Tunisian President reiterated his country’s position that the solution in Libya can only be purely Libyan, emanating from the will of the Libyan people alone, warning in this regard that any interference in Libyan affairs only complicates the situation, noting that some conferences were held under The absence of representatives of the Libyan people and no solution was reached. He stressed Tunisia's adherence to the unity of the Libyan state: “Libya, even if the form of the state at one time was federal, has always been unified.”

On the fifth of this month, the capital of the Republic of the Congo, Brazzaville, hosted a meeting of the African Union High-Level Committee on Libya, with the participation of the United Nations, Libya’s neighboring countries, and African countries.

In addition, the Task Force patrols of the General Directorate of Security Operations were able to thwart the smuggling of illegal immigrants to Europe via Libyan shores.

The patrols succeeded in arresting “105” illegal immigrants inside a residence for expatriate workers, used for illegal immigration operations in the “Al-Alous” area, west of the country.

The General Directorate of Security Operations said in a statement the day before yesterday that the migrants come from 6 countries (Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Mali, Gambia and Ivory Coast), adding that all legal measures have been taken and they have been referred to the competent authorities.