The Libyan Prime Minister, Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, confirmed this Monday, August 28, that he removed the Minister of Foreign Affairs Najla Mangoush from office after an intense day of protests against the Government. The outbreak in the streets of Tripoli, the capital, and other cities broke out after Israel revealed that its foreign minister met with Mangoush last week in Rome, despite the fact that the two countries do not have formal relations with each other with notable differences over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Hundreds of people waved Palestinian flags and blocked roads in Tripoli and other cities on Sunday, August 27, afterIsrael will reveal that its foreign minister Eli Cohen met last week in Rome with his Libyan counterpart. A movement that unleashed the anger of many, because Libya does not recognize the State of Israel and defends the Palestinian cause.

The anger of the protesters escalated when dozens of them stormed the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while demanding explanations.

Protests erupted in Libya after the recent meeting between FM Najla Mangoush and her Israeli counterpart in Rome. With no formal diplomatic ties between the two countries, Mangoush has been suspended pending an investigation. pic.twitter.com/UH2Bu5Uxv6 — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) August 28, 2023



According to the version of the country with a Jewish majority, the foreign ministers discussed the importance of preserving the heritage of the ancient Libyan Jewish communityincluding the renovation of synagogues and cemeteries.

The talks would also have addressed the possible Israeli assistance for humanitarian issues, agriculture and water management in Libyan territoryassured the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Government of Benjamin Netanyahu.

Crossing of versions about the controversial meeting

Amid the controversy, the Libyan Foreign Ministry tried to minimize the importance of the meeting. Through a statement, he pointed out that it was a “casual and unofficial” appointment, with the presence of the Italian Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, which did not imply any “discussion, agreement or consultation.”

By Sunday afternoon, Libya’s Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah announced that his foreign minister had been “temporarily suspended” and would be subject to an “administrative investigation” by a commission chaired by the Justice Minister.

But Israeli diplomacy contradicted Mangoush’s statement on Monday, August 28, when he confirmed that it was a “highest level” meeting, approved by the Libyan government.

“The meeting was coordinated at the highest level in Libya and lasted almost two hours. The Libyan prime minister sees Israel as a possible bridge to the West and the US administration,” Cohen said in a statement.

Palestinian advocacy groups called it “a first step towards normalization” of relations between Libya and Israel. However, this position has not been confirmed by the Government of Abdul Hamid Dbeibah.

Given this scenario, the Libyan Executive tries to get out of the controversy and in the last hours announced that Mangoush was dismissed.

Dbeibah’s decision to suspend Mangoush suggests that he would not have been aware of the meeting. However, two senior officials of his government, quoted by AP and who spoke on condition of anonymity, assured that the Libyan prime minister did know of the conversations between his foreign minister and the head of Israeli diplomacy.

One of the officials interviewed said that Dbeibah gave the green light to the meeting last month when he was visiting Rome and that the meeting sought to advance US mediation for Libya to join a series of Arab countries that in recent years have established diplomatic relations with Israel.

The source indicated that the normalization of relations between Libya and Israel was first discussed in a meeting between Dbeibah and CIA Director William Burns last January when he visited Tripoli.

Since 2020, Israel has taken steps to normalize ties with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan through the so-called Abraham Accords, brokered by Washington.

But that initiative is still experiencing strong resistance in some Arab nations that for decades have criticized the Israeli government’s hard-line policies towards the Palestinians. Libya, in particular, does not recognize Israel and supports the establishment of a Palestinian state.

With Reuters and AP