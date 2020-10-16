New indictment for Nicolas Sarkozy. For the fourth time in the sprawling Libyan financing case for his 2007 presidential campaign, the former President of the Republic was indicted on Friday October 16 by the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office (PNF). This time, the count retained is the “criminal association”. In this case, Nicolas Sarkozy has already been indicted since March 2018 for “corruption”, “concealment of embezzlement of public funds” and “illicit campaign financing”, recalls Mediapart (paid item), which revealed the information.

A first for a former president

Never had a former President of the Republic been implicated on such a count. According to the article article 450-1 of the Penal Code, a criminal association is constituted by “any group formed or agreement established for the preparation, characterized by one or more material facts, one or more crimes or one or more offenses punishable by at least five years of imprisonment”.

It was after four days of hearing and a marathon interrogation of more than forty hours that Nicolas Sarkozy was indicted by the examining magistrates Aude Buresi and Marc Sommerer, who have replaced Serge Tournaire, famous magistrate notably in charge of the François Fillon case.

An expedited investigation in January

On January 31, the magistrates had already indicted a former collaborator of Nicolas Sarkozy, Thierry Gaubert, for “criminal association”. Already sentenced in June in the context of the Karachi affair, the latter is suspected of having received funds from the Libyan regime of Muammar Gaddafi – who died in 2011 – which could have fueled Nicolas Sarkozy’s campaign.

By a supplementary indictment signed at the end of January, the National Financial Park had widened the investigations to these facts of “criminal association”, opening the way to new indictments as well as to an aggravation of the prosecutions against the protagonists already involved, including the former French president.

Investigations carried out since 2012

The investigation was opened after publication by Mediapart in 2012, between the two rounds of the presidential election, a document supposed to prove that the victorious campaign of Nicolas Sarkozy five years earlier had been financed by the regime of Muammar Gaddafi.

Testimonies from Libyan dignitaries, notes from the Tripoli secret services, accusations of an intermediary … In eight years of investigation, the magistrates have gathered a sum of disturbing clues which gave substance to the thesis according to which Nicolas’ campaign Sarkozy had been partly funded by the Libyan regime.

However, no indisputable material evidence has yet been found, even if suspicious movements of funds have led to nine indictments to date, including those of Claude Guéant (notably for “passive corruption”) and Eric Woerth (for “complicity in illegal financing”). In 2007, the two men were respectively director and treasurer of Nicolas Sarkozy’s campaign.

Nicolas Sarkozy denounces “an injustice”

Nicolas Sarkozy’s response did not take long after this new indictment. In a press release published on social networks, the former head of state, who will soon be tried in two other cases, those of wiretapping (from November 23) and that of Bygmalion (in mid-March 2021) , believes that his “innocence is again flouted by a decision which does not yield the slightest proof of any illicit financing”.

According to him, he is accused because of the credit “improbable” given “to statements of murderers, notorious crooks and false witnesses”.