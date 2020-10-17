Nicolas Sarkozy is in turmoil. The former President of the Republic was indicted on Friday, October 16, for criminal association. This is the epilogue of four days of hearing, 44 hours of questioning during which Nicolas Sarkozy answered questions from two investigating judges. They are investigating potential Libyan funding in his 2007 election campaign.

According to Mediapart, justice would have discovered a secret bank account registered in the Bahamas, on which Thierry Gobert, former collaborator of Nicolas Sarkozy, would have received 440,000 euros of Libyan money. “My innocence is again violated by a decision that does not yield the slightest evidence of any illicit financing“, reacted the former president on social networks, which is said”innocent“. This is the first time that a former President of the Republic has been indicted for criminal association.

