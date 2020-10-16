New rebound in the context of the investigation of potential Libyan funding in the 2007 election campaign of Nicolas Sarkozy. The former President of the Republic was indeed indicted on Friday, October 16, for criminal association. This is the fourth prosecution in this case. According to the Mediapart news site, justice discovered a registered account in the Bahamas. It belongs to one of the politician’s ex-collaborators.

440,000 euros of Libyan money would have been paid into the account in question. For his part, Nicolas Sarkozy immediately issued a press release in which he declared: “Here is a new step in the long list of injustices committed throughout the so-called case of the alleged Libyan financing of my 2007 election campaign.“