New rebound in the context of the investigation of potential Libyan funding in the 2007 election campaign of Nicolas Sarkozy. The former President of the Republic was indeed indicted on Friday, October 16, for criminal association. For journalist Éric Pelletier, “this is a new development in a survey that began a few years ago, which has seen many twists and turns“.

The journalist recalls that the former president is accused of having received money from the dictator Gaddafi and that it is therefore “a new, very heavy load“, which weighs against him. Indeed, in this file, Nicolas Sarkozy is already indicted for corruption, concealment and embezzlement of Libyan public funds and illicit financing of electoral campaign.

