Libya achieved record oil revenues of more than 103 billion dinars (21 billion dollars) last year.

In late July, Libya resumed its production of crude oil in several oil fields, after lifting force majeure on oil exports, and the Libyan National Oil Corporation announced at the time, that it aims to restore production to 1.2 million barrels per day within two weeks.

The Libyan Oil Corporation estimated the losses resulting from the closures until last July at more than 3.6 billion dollars due to a sharp decline in daily exports between 365 and 409,000 barrels per day, in addition to the loss of 220 million cubic feet of gas per day.

Libya is facing a severe crisis due to the decline in oil production, and most of Libya’s cities suffer from power outages of up to 12 hours a day due to some plants stopping production as a result of the interruption of gas supplies from oil fields.