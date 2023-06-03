Hassan Al-Werfalli (Benghazi)

Libyan aviation affiliated with the Government of National Unity intensified its strikes on fuel smuggling sites and drug and weapons dealers in the west of the country, under the directives of Prime Minister Abdel Hamid al-Dabaiba, as part of the military operation launched by the government to pursue smugglers and criminals, Libyan military sources confirmed to Al-Ittihad.

The sources pointed out that the Libyan aviation carried out raids on separate sites in the city of Zuwara, west of the country, after the arrival of intelligence information about fuel smuggling and storage sites in the city, noting that there is great cooperation between the Libyan military and security forces with residents of cities that suffer from fuel smuggling and the spread of trafficking gangs. human beings and drug trafficking.

The Libyan sources indicated that the directives of Prime Minister Abdel Hamid al-Dabaiba require the continuation of the air military operation and the ground movement to pursue fuel smuggling gangs and human smugglers, stressing that the raids that are being carried out with high precision aim mainly to preserve the capabilities of the Libyans and protect the lives of civilians. On May 25, the Ministry of Defense in the Government of National Unity launched a military operation in the western coast region targeting drug trafficking, fuel smuggling, human smuggling, and organized crime.

In turn, the Libyan Zuwara Security Directorate called, in a brief statement, on all Libyan citizens to stay away from suspicious places in the city that could be a target for Libyan planes, stressing that the strikes targeted sites for fuel smuggling dens in the western region.

In Morocco, a member of the Libyan “6 + 6” committee – on condition of anonymity – confirmed the agreement in the Bouznika talks to allow military and dual nationals to run for the upcoming presidential elections, noting that the agreement stipulates the need to waive nationality if the candidate enters the second round, while The military resign from their positions and return to their previous work in the event of losing the electoral process, indicating that full agreement on the final wording will determine the possibility of signing the document in initial letters by the Libyan presidents of the House of Representatives and the Supreme State.