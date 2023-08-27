Al-Mismari stated in press statements that the Libyan army’s operations do not target any Libyan component, but rather target the foreign presence and cleanse the south of all foreign gangs and security threats.

Al-Mismari posted on his Facebook page pictures showing the burning of belongings of foreign elements in desert areas.

He described this as “scenes from the battle to cleanse the southwest.”

On Friday, the Libyan National Army launched an expanded military operation to secure the southern borders, due to tensions in neighboring countries.

The operation comes with the increase in unrest on the border in recent days between Libya and Chad, with renewed battles between Chadian terrorist and rebel groups, which are located in bases in southern Libya, and the Chadian army, in addition to the ongoing battles in Sudan, and the possibility of Niger being subjected to regional military intervention.

Military statement

In a statement, the army stated the motives and objectives of the military operation: