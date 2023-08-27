Al-Mismari stated in press statements that the Libyan army’s operations do not target any Libyan component, but rather target the foreign presence and cleanse the south of all foreign gangs and security threats.
Al-Mismari posted on his Facebook page pictures showing the burning of belongings of foreign elements in desert areas.
He described this as “scenes from the battle to cleanse the southwest.”
On Friday, the Libyan National Army launched an expanded military operation to secure the southern borders, due to tensions in neighboring countries.
The operation comes with the increase in unrest on the border in recent days between Libya and Chad, with renewed battles between Chadian terrorist and rebel groups, which are located in bases in southern Libya, and the Chadian army, in addition to the ongoing battles in Sudan, and the possibility of Niger being subjected to regional military intervention.
Military statement
In a statement, the army stated the motives and objectives of the military operation:
- Tensions in countries south of the Sahara and the Sahel (some of them on the border with Libya) have led to the fragility of the situation in those countries, and the weakness of their ability to control and control their land borders.
- This clearly helped move cells of terrorist and criminal groups.
- The process of securing the borders is based on frequent reports and information for our command rooms and information from our control and observation points, in addition to accurate and extensive intelligence and security information regarding the situation in the south.
- The army will not allow Libya to be a springboard for any armed groups or formations that pose a threat to its neighbors, or a launching pad for any illegal actions.
- Strong emphasis on preserving the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of friendly, brotherly and neighboring countries and their political problems.
Elite forces on the ground and in the air participate in the operation, which will not stop until its goals are achieved.
- The operation aims to protect the country, the people, and their economic and development capabilities, and to maintain stability and security in all of southern Libya.
