Hassan Al-Warfalli (Benghazi)

The Libyan National Army and the United States of America stressed the importance of making continued efforts to prepare the country to hold presidential and parliamentary elections.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan National Army, Khalifa Haftar, received a delegation from the United States of America headed by the American Special Envoy to Libya, Richard Norland, and the Charge d’Affairs of the American Embassy to Libya, Jeremy Brent.

The Information Office of the General Command of the National Army stated that during the meeting, the latest political developments in Libya were discussed.

The two parties stressed the importance of making continuous efforts to prepare the country to hold presidential and parliamentary elections, and to support the efforts undertaken by the United Nations Mission in Libya with the aim of reaching consensual solutions that lead to holding elections.

The American side pointed to the role of the Libyan army in establishing security and stability, as well as the importance of coordination and joint cooperation in combating terrorism and extremism.

Norland held a series of meetings with political actors in Libya during the past twenty-four hours, as he met with the President of the Presidential Council, Mohamed Al-Manfi, the Head of the National Unity Government, Abdul Hamid Al-Dabaiba, and the Head of the Supreme Council of State, Mohamed Takala.

Norland also met with Acting Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya, Stephanie Khoury.

The American diplomat said on the “X” platform: The meeting dealt with exchanging views on the political situation in Libya, noting “the agreement with Norland and Burnett on the importance of taking a unified international position to overcome the current impasse and facilitate a comprehensive political process led and owned by the Libyans.”

In another context, efforts to reopen the Ras Jedir border crossing between Libya and Tunisia, which was scheduled yesterday, faltered, thus postponing it for the second time to another unknown date.

The crossing, which was closed due to security incidents in Libya since last March, was scheduled to reopen to passenger and commercial traffic since June 20, then it was postponed until yesterday, for logistical and security reasons.

The Interior Ministers of the two countries were also scheduled to supervise the reopening of the crossing yesterday, but this was postponed to an unspecified date, at the request of the Libyan authorities.

Reports indicated that there were disagreements on the Libyan side regarding the parties that would supervise securing the crossing.

On June 12, the Ministers of the Interior of Libya and Tunisia signed in Tripoli a security agreement minutes that include opening 6 electronic registration centers for Libyans’ cars, not imposing any fees or financial fines that were not agreed upon, and controlling the port and clearing it of the presence of any armed manifestations.

The crossing represents the economic and commercial lifeline for the cities adjacent to the border, especially the city of Ben Guerdane on the Tunisian side.