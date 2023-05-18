These mobilizations came days after the visit of the Italian Ambassador to Libya, Giuseppe Buccino, to the airport to follow up on the maintenance work being carried out by the consortium of Italian companies “Aeneas”, which he expected to complete during the year 2024, and praised the “encouraging progress of the work that began last February.”

Once the airport, located south of the capital, Tripoli, is completed, it will be able to serve more than 6.5 million passengers annually, after the completion of the construction of two terminals on an area of ​​30,000 square meters, one local and the other international, in addition to the completion of all other facilities, and its maintenance work has been disrupted several times. times since 2014, due to the conflicts in the country.

militia alliances

The spark of the crisis began after assigning the “111 Militia” and the so-called “Directorate Support Force” to secure the airport, and the two groups are directly affiliated with the militia belonging to the city of Misrata, Abd al-Salam al-Zoubi, which was not liked by the other armed groups, according to the sources.

The “Stability Support” militia, led by Abd al-Ghani al-Kakli, allied with armed groups from the cities of Zintan and al-Zawiya, where their convoys arrived during the past hours on the airport road, before stationing themselves in the nearby “Camp 77”.

While the Radaa militia and “Brigade 444” agreed to coordinate together in this file, as their forces were stationed in the Qasr Bin Ghashir area, hundreds of meters away from the airport, and although they are the two most powerful armed groups in the scene, the differences between them over the background of the detention of elements make it The most fragile alliance, according to sources indicating that each side is waiting for the opportunity to seize control of the airport.

Muhammad Al-Haddad alert

The Chief of the General Staff of the Presidential Council, Lieutenant General Muhammad al-Haddad, hinted at these tensions, during a meeting of the outgoing government led by Abdul Hamid al-Dabaiba, where he said that the security situation in the vicinity of Tripoli is “uncontrollable.”

In his speech, Al-Haddad addressed the “problem of parallel formations of the army and police”, the crisis of “armed youth”, and the need to reintegrate them and push them to disarm, pointing to the lack of discipline in these parallel formations while trying to play the role of the security services, and seeking to provide them with resources in any way.

Airport cake

The militias are currently fighting over the “cake” of securing the Italian coalition entrusted with airport maintenance work, and then securing the vital facility itself, and the resulting revenues and rewards for the benefit of the group that will be able to win it, as indicated by the Libyan political researcher Muhammad Qashout, as tensions increased in That area with the start of business.

However, the motives of the conflict do not depend on the material side only, as there is a party represented by the Radaa militia, which does not want Tripoli Airport to return to work again, because it will lose a strategic point of strength, which is that it controls Mitiga International Airport, which is the only airport that serves Greater Tripoli, according to Qashout. Thus, she will lose her great influence, which she cannot accept.