The toll from the clashes that broke out yesterday in Tripoli between two rival armed militias which led to the closure of the Libyan capital’s civilian airport is two dead and over 30 injured. This is what the Al Wasat website reports. The militias of the influential 444 Brigade and those of the Rada Force are clashing, due to the tensions caused by the arrest of the head of the Brigade by the Rada forces, according to sources of the Ministry of the Interior quoted by the newspaper, “without explaining whether this was a judicial measure or otherwise.”

The clashes took place in the Ain Zara district, a very crowded and busy area, where the streets have emptied and many shops have had to close, reports the newspaper ‘Alwasat’. Flights to and from Mitiga airport were suspended and planes were directed to Misrata.

The UN support mission in Libya “is following with concern the security incidents and developments since yesterday in Tripoli and their impact on the civilian population”. This is what can be read in a note by Unsmil regarding the clashes that broke out yesterday in Tripoli. “The mission appealed to the parties involved their responsibility under international law to protect civilians” continues the note which calls for “the immediate de-escalation and an end to the ongoing clashes”.

“Violence is not an acceptable means of resolving disagreements, all parties must preserve the progress made in recent years and address differences through dialogue”, continues the note from the UN mission which is also “concerned” about the impact that these clashes may have “on efforts to cultivate a security environment that allows the political process to advance, including for the preparation of national elections”.

“The government is closely following the situation in Tripoli. I spoke to the minister Najla el Mangoush: Italy’s priority remains the stabilization of Libya, without violence or interference, and to start the path towards democratic elections”, writes the foreign minister on social media Antonio Tajani.