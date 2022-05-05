Hassan Al-Werfalli (Benghazi, Cairo)

Yesterday, the city of Al-Zawiya, west of the Libyan capital, Tripoli, witnessed violent clashes between militias near the “Omar Al-Mukhtar” junction.

Local sources said that the clashes erupted after an attack by a group known as the “Bouzeriba Militia” against the so-called “Al-Far Militia”. The sources indicated that two cars belonging to the “Al-Isnad Division” headed by “Al-Far” were burned at the “Omar Al-Mukhtar” junction.

Social media users circulated videos documenting the clashes taking place in the city, in addition to a picture of a fire that was said to be on a farm in the clashes in which all kinds of weapons were used.

Military sources in the city confirmed to Al-Ittihad that the clashes were caused by political polarization between the military formations that control the city, noting that there is a split between armed elements, one of which is affiliated with the new Libyan government and the other is affiliated with the government of national unity.

The Libyan sources indicated that there is a major crisis between the armed elements that are implicating themselves in the political conflict, explaining that a number of wise men and notables of the city of Al-Zawiya succeeded in stopping the clashes between the armed men, which lasted for several hours.

Less than a month ago, the city of Al-Zawiya witnessed armed clashes between members of the “Refinery Protection Brigade” and others from the “Al-Shurafa Brigade”, which led to deaths and injuries on both sides, as well as damage to 29 sites in the Zawia refinery, including oil derivatives tanks. And many other lockers.

The Zawiya clashes that took place weeks ago led to a strong condemnation by the Libyan government, where the Minister of Interior in the government of Bashagha Issam Abu Zuriba considered it “totally unacceptable for the brothers to fight to impose the interests of people and tighten their control.”

In another context, the spokesman for the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Stephane Dujarric, said that the organization considers the appointment of a new head of its support mission in Libya a “top priority.”

This came in response to a journalist’s question about the efforts to choose a special representative for the Secretary-General of the United Nations, in light of the positions of one of the permanent members of the UN Security Council, in reference to Russia, according to the Libyan News Agency.

Dujarric added that “the other priority is our hope for a unified position from the members of the Security Council to help us implement the mandate of the UN mission, and to help improve the lives of the Libyan people.”

On April 29, the Security Council unanimously voted to extend the mandate of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya until July 31, amid disagreements between Russia and the United States, Britain and France over the duration of the mission’s renewal and the appointment of a new UN envoy.