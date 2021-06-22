Part of the importance of the elections in Libya is that a strong, legitimate and reliable government may pressure foreign parties to withdraw its forces, Special Envoy for Libya Richard Norland told reporters.

“This will be a very important and very impressive development, but we are not suggesting to wait until next year to try to make some progress,” Norland added before US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken heads to Berlin to participate in the second conference on Libya this week.

He continued, “There are ongoing negotiations with some important parties aimed at trying to push some mercenaries and foreign fighters to leave.”

Libya has been plagued by chaos and violence for a decade since a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 toppled then-leader Muammar Gaddafi.

But while forming a unified government and pressing for a general election in December is seen as the best hope in years for a sustainable political solution, that process still faces challenges.

Most of the territory is still under the control of local armed groups, and major foreign powers have not withdrawn their fighters from the front lines. Moreover, there is still disagreement among major figures over the management of Libya’s economic resources.