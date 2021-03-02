Libya | UN report: Libya’s caretaker prime minister elected with bribes of up to $ 200,000

Now the UN is having to consider ending the whole hard-built interim administration.

UN has made a dark shadow over the election of the Prime Minister of the Libyan Interim Administration Abdul Hamid Dbeibah’n over. According to the report, Dbeibah rose to power after his supporters had offered bribes of hundreds of thousands of dollars to UN-elected voters.

About it says including the British newspaper The Guardian.

Dbeibah supporters allegedly served money at a Tunisian hotel where a UN-elected 75-member electorate met to elect an interim leader in February. Dbeibah is set to lead Libya until elections are held next December in a country torn apart by the civil war.

Report says, among other things, that a skirmish broke out in the hotel lobby when some representatives heard more bribes offered to others than to themselves. One of the delegation members had heard up to half a million dollar bribes.

The office of the caretaker prime minister acknowledged the bribe allegations as a lie aimed at disrupting the political process in the country recovering from the civil war.

The UN report is due to be published on March 15.

In the report it is noted that two supporters of Dbeibah allegedly offered bribes of about $ 150,000 to $ 200,000 (about € 125,000 to € 165,000) to at least three voters if they voted for Dbeibah, The Guardian says.

Rumors of alleged bribes have been circulating in Libya for some time. On Saturday, six female members of the electorate group denied allegations on social media that they had received bribes. They urged the UN to publish the report soon so as not to tarnish their reputation.

The establishment of an interim administration in Libya was a difficult effort for the UN. Now the UN has to consider whether the entire interim administration should be abolished or whether Dbeibah’s victory should be nullified.

EU countries have also been involved in supporting the political process in Libya.

Interim Administration was to bring Libya’s contentious political groups and institutions together and stabilize a country in North Africa that has been in turmoil since 2011.

At that time, protesters revolted against the dictator Muammar Gaddafin against the administration. Eventually, the military alliance NATO, with the permission of the UN Security Council, helped the rebels defeat Gaddafi’s forces. However, the overthrow of the regime plunged Libya into a years-long civil war that ended last year.