A truce has been called between the militias that have been battling each other in Tripoli in the last few hours, while observers try to decipher Khalifa Haftar’s movements in the southwestern regions, conducted with the Russians of the Afrika Corps (the former Wagner). Movements that are interpreted as a sort of ‘test’, to understand the degree of reaction by Tripoli and the European countries that have important energy interests in that region, also strategic for the control of migratory flows and for the passage of Russian mercenaries towards Mali and Niger.

After clashes last night, which cost the lives of nine people, and again this morning in Al-Qarabulli, involving the Joint Force of Misurata and the Rahbat Dorou Brigade of Tajoura, the parties have reached an “agreement for a permanent ceasefire” and for the “withdrawal of forces” and have agreed to allow the “deployment of a neutral force”. However, the University of Tripoli has suspended all activities “until further notice”, due to the security situation, Libyan media reported.

“There has been a silent battle going on in the capital for some time, a clash between armed militias whose aim is to weaken the prime minister of the government of national unity Abdul Hamid Dbeibah,” Ashraf Shah, former advisor to the Libyan High Council of State, explained to Adnkronos, underlining how in this circumstance the groups supporting the head of the government of Tripoli prevailed.

The battle of the last few hours “is not technically connected” to what is happening in the southwest, on the border with Algeria, but it is part of a situation of great instability and uncertainty, observes Karim Mezran, analyst of the Atlantic Council and ISPI, recalling the episodes that in recent days have involved Saddam Haftar, the son of the general stopped for a few hours in Italy on the basis of an arrest warrant from Madrid and his decision to close the oil field of Sharara, managed by the Spanish Repsol.

“So far so good,” the Libyan expert comments, “but what amazes me is that suddenly so many Libyan National Army soldiers, along with the Russians, are moving south to restore order. It’s the same strategy as in April 2019,” when Haftar tried to enter Tripoli but was then repelled thanks to Ankara’s intervention alongside the then Serraj government.

Today, however, some observers point out, Turkey is silent – it is increasingly involved in the reconstruction projects of the city of Derna devastated by the floods eleven months ago, a ‘business’ managed by one of Haftar’s three sons, Belgachem, the one considered the most political – neighboring Algeria is silent, while the United States, Italy, Germany, France and the United Kingdom seem to have chosen a ‘low profile’, limiting themselves to a statement of condemnation of the embassies.

Haftar’s advance in the southwest would have been in fact prepared for some time and would be a sort of test and a signal to the Europeans interested in the oil fields in the area, to whom he says: “Your interests are in our hands”. “But they do not want to fight, because they are not sure of winning”, says Shah, according to whom on the part of Tripoli “there has been a very strong reaction”.

“It is difficult to say what will happen in the next few hours, as always happens in Libya,” Mezran concludes, who, answering the question of whether Dbeibah can still count on strong support from a certain part of the international community, replies: “Let’s say that now the anti-Haftar front is weaker.”