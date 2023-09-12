Libya, a devastating storm targets the city of Derna. The appeal: “Urgent help is needed”

After the earthquake in Morocco which caused thousands of deaths has also arrived storm Daniel in Libya to devastate the North African territory. The cyclone which has been crossing the country since yesterday, has caused so far at least 2,080 deaths and the number of missing could be more than 5,000, due to torrential rains that have wiped out entire residential areas, said the “parallel” government in the east, which controls Cyrenaica. Ali al-Gatrani, deputy prime minister of the latter government, asked the international community to intervene “urgently” in the city of Dernathe hardest hit, blocked by land, without electricity and communications and declared “disaster zone”.



Heavy rain the cities of Misrata, Al Bayda and Marj also hit with thunderstorms and winds of up to 180 kilometers per hour. The disaster caused by cyclone “Daniel”, technically a Tlc (Tropical-like-cyclon), it comes from afar: from Greece, Bulgaria and Turkey – where it raged last week, with torrential rainsfloods and inundations –, Daniel it moved towards the Mediterranean and touched the coasts of North Africa.

Read also: European Union more militaristic: defense spending does not count for the deficit

Read also: G20, downwards agreement. Russian applause, Ukrainian anger: “Zero to be proud of”

Subscribe to the newsletter

