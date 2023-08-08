Hassan Al-Werfalli (Benghazi)

The spokesman for the General Command of the Libyan Army, Major General Ahmed Al-Mismari, confirmed that the Libyan borders with Niger and Sudan cannot be closed at the present time, unless the situation develops.

Al-Mismari said, in media statements yesterday, “We are currently monitoring the situation,” pointing out that any possible war in Niamey, in the wake of the threats of the Economic Community of West African States “ECOWAS”, will not serve any party.

He added, “What is happening in Niger is an internal matter, and this is our vision, but we are afraid if an armed conflict occurs, especially if it becomes international rather than local, and we are afraid of chaos in Niger.”

He pointed out that “the war in Niger does not serve the region at all. The region is tense and its people are suffering from many issues. Therefore, we do not believe that war is the first option, but the political option and negotiations are the first option.”

In another context, the Libyan Parliament decided to suspend its session yesterday, until today, Tuesday, in order to complete the discussion of the draft election law submitted by the “6 + 6” committee formed between the House of Representatives and the Supreme Council of State.

The decision of the Speaker of the Council to suspend the session came after completing the presentation of all articles of the law, in order to give an opportunity for consultation and making amendments before approving the outputs in their final form.

It is noteworthy that the “6 + 6” committee referred a copy of its outputs to the House of Representatives for a vote, after it agreed in the Morocco meeting on the laws for electing the president and the National Assembly on June 6.