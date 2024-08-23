Hassan Al-Warfali (Benghazi)

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) expressed its deep concern over reports of mobilization of forces in the capital, Tripoli, including threats to use force to resolve the crisis surrounding the Central Bank of Libya, describing it as unacceptable and threatening the lives, security and tranquility of civilians. In a statement issued yesterday, the mission called for immediate calm, de-escalation and restraint, stressing that dialogue is the only solution to all contentious issues. UNSMIL confirmed that it had conducted intensive contacts with all concerned parties to reach a peaceful agreement to resolve the crisis over the Central Bank. The mission stressed that the display of military force and armed confrontations in populated neighborhoods is unacceptable and threatens the lives, security and tranquility of civilians.

The mission considered that these moves cannot produce an acceptable or practical solution to the current crisis or the prolonged political stalemate, but rather sees them as an additional reason that exacerbates the crisis and reduces the chances of reaching a political solution.

It is noteworthy that the intensity of security and military tensions in the Libyan capital, Tripoli, escalated following the evacuation of the headquarters of the Central Bank of Libya, after its governor, Al-Siddiq Al-Kabeer, defied the Presidential Council’s attempts to overthrow him.