Hassan Al-Warfalli (Benghazi)

The UN envoy to Libya, Abdullah Batili, announced yesterday that the Libyan leaders’ slowness in moving and finding an agreed-upon political solution will expose the country to several risks and undermine regional security, calling for agreement on a clear electoral path.

In a statement on the occasion of the 72nd anniversary of the country's independence, Batelli called on the political parties to quickly nominate their representatives for the preparatory meeting, agree on a clear electoral path and timetable for the elections, and reach a consensus on forming a new unified government that will lead the country towards the elections.

Batelli stressed that the responsibility lies with the leaders to demonstrate their full commitment to achieving national unity, peace and security, and to put the demands of the people in Libya at their top priority and put them ahead of factional interests.

The Libyan parties have not yet been able to achieve a consensus and agreement that would end the political division and enable the country to hold elections, despite UN and international pressure to bring views closer by inviting them to a meeting to discuss controversial issues, due to the dispute over legal foundations and the struggle over power and wealth.

In the middle of last month, Batelli invited the main political parties to participate in an international dialogue, in order to resolve electoral legal disputes and reach a consensus leading to holding elections, but the active leaders set several conditions in order to participate in this meeting. While the American embassy in Libya urged, Yesterday, the Libyans agreed to accept the invitation of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Abdullah Batili, to participate in the talks motivated by good intentions, calling for the necessary concessions to be made.

In the same context, Chairman of the State Council, Mohamed Takala, stressed that Libya needs a national project that believes in freedom, social justice, comprehensive reconciliation, a civil state, a state of law, a constitution, and a just judiciary, as that is the path to stability and prosperity, noting that the Council follows an open-door policy for every national dialogue whose constants are the unity of the country. Its independence and maintaining the democratic path of the state.

The head of the National Unity Government refuses to leave his position before elections are held, and requires the existence of fair laws that allow everyone to run, while Parliament Speaker Aguila Saleh demands the formation of a unified government that will manage elections in accordance with the laws approved and approved by the “6+6” committee, at a time when the Presidential Council adheres to With the option of national reconciliation.