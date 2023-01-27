With her visit to Tripoli, Giorgia Meloni wants to make it clear that Italy “is returning to the strategically most important scenario for her”, but at the same time she must pass “the message that it does not mean legitimizing someone or siding with someone”. Ashraf Shah, former political adviser to the Libyan High Council of State and a great connoisseur of political dynamics in Tripoli, thus comments with Adnkronos on the premier’s mission to Libya, which will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and the Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi. A mission that takes place while on the political level the situation is of total “stalemate”, awaiting the meeting in Washington in mid-February between the envoys of France, the United States, Italy, Germany and the United Kingdom, with Egypt and Turkey.

“Meloni – underlines Shah – had to take the first step to make it clear that Italy is returning to that scenario, it will have to enunciate a clearer and more concrete vision to maintain a strategic position, especially after the French have lost the bet on Haftar “. But what is more important, according to the Libyan politician, is that the Italian prime minister clarifies that “this does not mean giving legitimacy to one government rather than another, that your visit does not mean siding with one party rather than another “. Meloni, according to Shah, must pass the message that “it is not good for Libya and its people to continue to have divided institutions and that elections must be held by 2023”.

The meeting in Washington next month will be crucial from this point of view, because on that occasion the UN envoy Abdoulaye Bathily is expected to present a first draft of the roadmap which he has been negotiating for some time with the parties to start the process leading to the vote , while the final plan should arrive by the end of February. “The goal – explains Shah – is not to create a new government, but to create the basis for calling elections within the year”, presidential and parliamentary. But, at the same time, he warns, it must be clear that if for some reason one or the other cannot be kept, the whole process should not be blocked.

The Tripolitan politician then excludes that among the current figures on the scene there could be someone with the chance of reuniting the country behind him: “The president of the Tobruk House of Representatives Aquila Saleh and the president of the Libyan High Council of State Khaled al Mishri they are the main obstacles to the vote because they would be the first to be rejected, the premier of the national unity government Abdul Hamid Dbeibah understood that he has no political future, because he has no consensus behind it”.

And then there is General Khalifa Haftar, the strong man of Cyrenaica, who “due to his age and health conditions now has limited room for manoeuvre, with his sons who, although placed in positions of command at the top of the Libyan National Army, I am nothing without my father.” Finally, concludes Shah, with Fathi Bashagha, the measure spent with Haftar, appointed prime minister of the national stability government, “the big loser, who has become a toy in the hands of the general, with an incompetent adviser as his foreign minister, the former ambassador to Rome, Hafez Gaddur”.

All of these figures came to power thanks to “backstage agreements between a few people”, which will no longer have to be repeated after the elections, concludes the political exponent Tripoli. Which finally underlines the new American activism, demonstrated by the visit in recent weeks by the head of the CIA William Burns, with effects on the Turks and Egyptians and the consequence of the Russian presence in Libya: “All these elements will sooner or later force internal and external actors to arrive at a deal”.