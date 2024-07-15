Hassan Al-Warfali (Benghazi)

The Libyan Supreme Council of State voted yesterday to reject the general budget approved by the Libyan House of Representatives for its clear constitutional violation, in an official session in the capital, Tripoli, to discuss the budget law for the year 2024.

Member of the Supreme Council of State, Saad bin Sharada, explained that 63 members rejected the budget out of 75 who attended the council’s session, and considered its approval by the Libyan House of Representatives to be a violation of the political agreement and the constitutional declaration, and due to the violations it contained in form and content, given that it was passed without consulting the Council of State.

On July 10, the Libyan House of Representatives voted unanimously during its session in Benghazi to approve an additional allocation for the state’s general budget for the year 2024, in the amount of 88 billion Libyan dinars, bringing the unified general budget to 180 billion dinars, making it the first budget of this size in Libya’s history.

For his part, the Speaker of the Libyan Parliament, Counselor Aguila Saleh, confirmed that there is no single text that gives the Libyan State Council the authority to approve the general budget, noting that the House of Representatives is the sole legislative authority in the transitional phase according to the Libyan Political Agreement.