It’s time for a truce in Tripoli after Friday night’s clashes that cost the lives of nine people. The agreement plays a central role for observers who are trying to understand the degree of reaction from Tripoli and European countries that have important energy interests in that region, which is also central to the control of migratory flows.

University of Tripoli closes

According to Libyan media reports The University of Tripoli has closed, suspending all courses and exams, however, “until further notice” for the instability of security in the country. The “silent” battle, explains to Adnkronos Ashraf Shah, former advisor to the Libyan High Council of State, “has been going on for some time with the aim of hitting the Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity Abdul Hamid Dbeibah”, explains to Adnkronos Ashraf Shah, former advisor to the Libyan High Council of State, adding that in this case the faction that supports the head of the government of Tripoli prevailed.

Haftar’s advance and oil

Haftar’s advance in the southwest would have been in effect a sort of test aimed at the Europeans on the oil fields in the area. The battle of the last hours is part of a situation of great uncertainty, observes Karim Mezran, analyst of the Atlantic Council and ISPI. “What amazes me is that suddenly so many soldiers of the Libyan National Army, together with the Russians, are descending towards the south to restore order. It is the same strategy of April 2019”. “It is difficult to say what will happen in the next few hours as always happens in Libya“, underlines Mezran, who, answering the question whether Dbeibah can still count on strong support from a certain part of the international community, replies: “Let’s say that now the anti-Haftar front is weaker”.