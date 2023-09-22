11 days after Storm Daniel passed through Libya, the International Organization for Migration gave a new figure on displacement in the African country. At the same time, the Council of State of Libya demanded this Thursday an investigation to find out the causes of the disasters in Derna, a city in the east of the country, and one of the most affected after the deadly rains.

This Thursday the International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported that there are more than 40,000 displaced people after the passage of Storm Daniel in northeastern Libya.

The IOM said that due to a lack of aid and supplies, local residents were forced to leave Derna and other affected territories. According to the organization’s statement published on the social network

A report from the UN humanitarian office stated this Tuesday that nearly 400 migrants died after the storm passed; This type of population plays an important role in internal displacement in Libya.

The African country is the temporary base for people who decide to migrate from Africa and the Middle East; who arrive in Libya after crossing the dangerous crossing through the Mediterranean Sea, leaving behind poverty, lack of opportunities and conflicts in their countries of origin. Previously, the IOM had stated that 100,000 migrants lived in the areas affected by the floods: 8,000 of them in the city of Derna. Mostly from Chad, Egypt and Sudan.

View of destroyed buildings after the storm that hit Libya, in Derna, Libya, September 21, 2023. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra REUTERS – ZOHRA BENSEMRA

The deadly rains of Cyclone Daniel on September 10 claimed the lives of thousands of people and created walls of water several meters high in the Libyan capital and other areas of the country, leaving locals submerged in rivers of water and destroying neighborhoods in its path. According to the United Nations, the storm killed more than 3,900 people. However, there is still no official figure agreed upon between the Libyan government, news agencies and international humanitarian aid agencies.

Clarification of the facts

This Wednesday, the Council of State of Libya (the Upper House of Parliament) called for launching an exhaustive international investigation into the causes of the disasters that occurred in Derna due to the passage of Storm Daniel.

After an emergency meeting held by the Council last Sunday, the organization stated in a statement on September 20 its willingness to carry out the investigation and thus “take the necessary measures and arrangements to issue an international resolution in this regard.” ”.

An aerial view shows a destroyed bridge after a deadly storm and floods hit Libya, in Derna, Libya, September 20, 2023. REUTERS – ZOHRA BENSEMRA

The city’s Abu Mansur and Al Bilad dams burst during last week’s storm, releasing a huge rush of water that completely flooded the city center that is home to more than 100,000 residents.

Both dams, according to a report by the Libyan Audit Office, have not received maintenance since they were built in the 1970s; despite the fact that in previous years funds were allocated to fulfill that purpose. Last Thursday, the Libyan Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation to determine the reasons for the catastrophe caused by the rupture of the dams.

International aid and rescue efforts continue

The National Security Authority in Libya reported on September 20 the completion of the work of the search and rescue teams on land in the city in the east of the country, Derna.

14 rescue groups (10 of them foreign) will continue to be in charge of locating the bodies of the thousands of missing people, according to the spokesman for the Emergency Crisis and Response Committee of the city of Benghazi, Muhammad Al-Jarh.

In the east of the country, the authorities reported that they had restored 70% of the telecommunications damaged after the passage of Cyclone Daniel, while ensuring that the reconstruction and reopening of the roads is 90% complete.

A volunteer rests as the search continues to recover victims of a deadly flash flood in the eastern Libyan city of Derna, on September 20, 2023. (Photo by Abu Bakr AL-SOUSSI / AFP) AFP – ABU BAKR AL-SOUSSI

While aid and rescue actions continue in the affected territories, international aid does not stop. This Thursday, Algeria sent a second group of rescuers to Libya to replace the first aid group that helped in the search and rescue efforts during the first 10 days after the storm.

For his part, the president of the United States, Joe Biden, announced this September 18 that Washington will donate $11 million to local and international aid organizations and groups that aim to promote and support work in areas affected by the tragedy that engulfed Libya.

Natural phenomena do not stop in the area. The Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Observatory reported this September 20 an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 in the city of Tobruk, about 200 km from Derna, with no reported victims.

With EFE, Reuters and AP