In December 2007, he was received with great fanfare in Paris, promising to buy tens of billions of war material, including Rafale planes and Tiger helicopters. Three and a half years later, in October 2011, Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi was lynched and killed in the vicinity of the city of Sirte. In the meantime, since mid-February 2011, the country has turned into a battlefield. The popular protest movement born in the wake of the Arab Spring quickly led to armed clashes between insurgents and troops loyal to the guide. Chaos sets in, which endangers the civilian populations, especially in the city of Benghazi.

An international military coalition intervened between March and October 2011, under the aegis of the UN, officially to prevent a bloodbath in this part of the country. On the diplomatic level, the operation is orchestrated by France with the support of the United Kingdom. Ten years later, Libya remains a torn territory, divided between antagonistic forces, the stake being power and control of energy resources in a context of strong foreign interference. “The idea of ​​a unitary Libya was a fiction imposed by the implacable rule of Gaddafi, creator of the Jamahiriya, an Arab neologism which means the mass republic. Regionalist invariants have resurfaced with the collapse of the system ”, explains Vincent Hugeux, specialist in Africa and the Middle East.

The hope of an interlibyan dialogue and a political solution

Since 2015, the government of national unity, installed in Tripoli with the blessing of the UN and the support of Turkey, has faced its rival, Khalifa Haftar, established in Cyrenaica, supported by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt , Russia and, more discreetly, by France, which officially supports Tripoli. The pro-Haftar tried to seize the capital in 2020, after more than a year of fighting. A ceasefire agreement concluded in October under the auspices of the UN seems generally respected. The Libyans nonetheless live in a state of latent war for years, between shortages of gasoline and liquidity, blackouts and galloping inflation. Window of hope: the country has recently entered a turning point which is apparently unanimous. The inter-Libyan dialogue initiated in Switzerland, near Geneva, under the aegis of the United Nations has just resulted in the election of a transitional prime minister.

Abdel Hamid Dbeibah and the three members of a Presidential Council were elected on February 5 by 75 personalities gathered in conclave. The new chief executive is a rather wealthy 61-year-old engineer and businessman. He is originally from Misrata (west), near the capital, Tripoli. Politically, he leans towards Turkey and the Muslim Brotherhood. He is no stranger. His career is rooted in Gaddafi’s inner circle. He headed the Libyan investment and development company (Lidco) and made his fortune in the construction industry. The executive’s mission is to unite and pacify the country. He undertakes to prepare a national ballot on December 24th. In a televised speech, Abdel Hamid Dbeibah calls on the populations to support his government to “The reconstruction of the country”, promising to be “Ready to listen and to work with all Libyans, whatever their ideology, their affiliation or their region”. A message of unity determining for the rest of the events.

There remains an essential question: the presence of around 20,000 mercenaries and foreign soldiers on Libyan territory. The UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, recalled Tuesday, February 16, during talks with the new Libyan authorities, the need for the departure of these troops, said his spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric. “He spoke separately to the head of the Presidential Council, Mohamed Al Menfi, and the Prime Minister, Abdel Hamid Dbeibah. During his appeals, the Secretary General underlined the UN’s readiness to support the elections in Libya, the monitoring of the ceasefire and the need for the withdrawal of foreign forces ”, he clarified. The new Libya is a huge high-risk project.