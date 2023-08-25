On Thursday evening, the head of the Libyan National Unity Government, Abdul Hamid al-Dabaiba, announced the arrest of a leader in the ISIS organization, who was involved in planning and leading suicide terrorist operations that targeted several government headquarters in the capital, Tripoli, in 2018.

This came in a speech delivered by Al-Dabaiba, in which he confirmed the arrest of the planner and leader of these terrorist operations that targeted the headquarters of the High Electoral Commission, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Oil Corporation, in a security operation carried out by the Anti-Terrorism Deterrence Service and the “Rahbat Al-Dura” Brigade in Tajoura.

Al-Dabaiba indicated that the operation took place as part of a well-articulated intelligence plan and a long-term follow-up, stressing his government’s determination to continue confronting terrorism in all its forms, and to prosecute all those proven to be involved in crimes against the Libyans.

In the same context, the Deterrence Agency announced in a statement that the leader of ISIS, Tariq Anwar Abdullah, nicknamed “Abu Issa”, is accused of involvement in planning and executing these terrorist operations that targeted sovereign institutions in the country in 2018.

On May 2, 2018, two gunmen shot and blew themselves up at the High National Elections Commission staff, killing and wounding more than 20 people and burning a large part of the building, in an attack for which ISIS claimed responsibility.