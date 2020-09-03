According to the UN, the two camps receive constant support from abroad in arms, but also in combatants.

Since July 8, 2020, 70 planes have landed at airports in the east of the country, under the control of the forces of Marshal Khalifa Haftar. Three freighters also docked in the ports of the sector.

The opposing camp is not left out, says the acting UN envoy to Libya, Stéphanie Williams. The GNA in Tripoli received the support of 30 aircraft, and no less than nine cargo ships docked in ports under the control of the Libyan government recognized by the international community. The envoy does not however give details on the cargo, but says that it is“a flagrant violation” of the UN arms embargo.

The GNA, recognized by the UN, is supported by Turkey while the Haftar camp, installed in the east of the country, is supported by the United Arab Emirates, Russia and Egypt. An internationalization of the conflict which does not facilitate a future settlement. Especially since the support is not only material.

The UN mission “continues to receive reports of a large-scale presence of mercenaries and foreign agents”, said Stéphanie Williams. For years, people have been talking about the presence of men from the famous Wagner group, a Russian company specializing in security. A mercenary dispensary very close to the Kremlin which, in the Libyan conflict, would intervene alongside Marshal Haftar.

In a confidential report drawn up in May 2020, UN sanctions observers said the Wagner group had up to 1,200 members deployed to Libya. From November 2019 to last July, 338 suspicious flights of military cargo planes, still according to observers, came from Syria to supply Wagner’s mercenaries.

For the Russian Ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, “there is not a single Russian in uniform in Libya”, contrary to what the United States asserts for which the Wagner group, clearly affiliated with the Russian Ministry of Defense, is present in Cyrenaica.

Meanwhile, Turkey was not left out and has largely shown its support for the government in Tripoli. Turkish drones in particular helped gain ground over Haftar’s forces.

Apart from an imprecise estimate of the number of planes and boats hosted in each camp, the communication of the acting UN envoy in Libya, does not teach us anything new about the situation in the country or about the respect of the embargo.

The UN mission is due to be renewed in mid-September, when the Security Council fails to agree on the name of its envoy. France in particular is calling for a strengthening of the mission, in order to put an end to arms trafficking.

Stéphanie Williams also welcomed the announcements from both camps calling for a ceasefire and a return to a political process. “For too long, Libya has been an international story, we now have the opportunity to make it a Libyan story”, she said during a visit to Morocco.