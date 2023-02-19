Sunday, February 19, 2023
Libya | The African Union is organizing a conference to resolve the Libyan crisis

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 19, 2023
in World Europe
Libya | The African Union is organizing a conference to resolve the Libyan crisis

Libya descended into violence after dictator Muammar Gaddafi was ousted in 2011.

of Africa the Union announces that it will organize a conference to resolve the conflict in Libya. Head of the Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat said on Sunday that the conference aims to restore stability to Libya, which has two rival governments.

The meeting is chaired by the representative of the African Union responsible for Libyan affairs, the president of the Republic of Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso. The date and place of the meeting were not announced.

Libya descended into violence after the dictator Muammar Gaddafi was superseded in 2011.

Earlier this month, the UN announced that senior officials of Libya’s rival regimes had agreed to a coordination mechanism to evict foreign troops and mercenaries from the country.

