Benghazi (Union)

Stephanie Khoury, Deputy Special Representative for Political Affairs and Acting Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya, will deliver her second briefing since assuming the position to the UN Security Council tomorrow, Tuesday, a session that is being held amid political, security and economic tensions.

The UN Security Council is holding a meeting on the situation in Libya at a time when the file is witnessing complications at all levels, against the backdrop of the decision of the Libyan House of Representatives to end the term of the Government of National Unity for the second time and consider Osama Hamad’s government the executive authority, in addition to withdrawing the title of Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan Army from the Presidential Council.

There is also a state of uncertainty following the security alert experienced by Tripoli and the southwestern regions.

The Libyan Presidential Council decided to appoint Mohamed Al-Shokri as governor of the Central Bank of Libya in Tripoli, and to reconstitute the bank’s management, until an agreement is reached on a board of directors according to the roadmap for a comprehensive solution. The decision was made to appoint Marai Al-Barasi and Abdel Fattah Al-Ghaffar as deputies to Al-Shokri, and to appoint the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, Fathi Al-Majbari, Abu Bakr Al-Jaffal, Fakher Bouferna, Wissam Al-Kilani, and Hussein Al-Sheikh as members of the board of directors.

Last Monday, the Presidential Council unanimously announced its decision to replace the governor of the Central Bank of Libya and form a new board of directors.

The Council said in its statement that the decision came within the framework of assuming national responsibility to preserve the country’s capabilities and prevent them from being exposed to any harm.