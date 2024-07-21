Hassan Al-Warfali (Benghazi)

The President of the Libyan Presidential Council, the rotating President of the Arab Maghreb Union, Mohamed Menfi, discussed ways to activate the work of the Maghreb Union, and the nature of participation in the semi-annual coordination meeting of the African Union, during a meeting that brought him together at his residence in the Ghanaian capital (Accra), with the new Secretary-General of the Arab Maghreb Union, Tarek Ben Salem. The meeting discussed integration between the African Union, the Arab Maghreb Union and the rest of the regional economic groups, and the reactivation of the sectoral ministerial committees and the institutions and bodies of the Union.

Yesterday morning, Al-Manfi participated in the 6th semi-annual coordination meeting between the African Union, the Regional Economic Communities and African Mechanisms, in the presence of the heads of the African regional groups and mechanisms and the financial bodies and institutions affiliated with the African Union. The meeting discusses issues of regional integration within the regional economic groups, such as the Arab Maghreb Union and the C-S Group, and the role of the African regional mechanisms in supporting this integration.

On another level, the Executive Director of the African Union Development Agency (NEPAD), Nardos Bekele, presented to the President of the Libyan Presidential Council, Mohamed Al-Menfi, a proposal for a strategic partnership project between Libya and the African Agency.

The project, which Nardos presented to the President of the Libyan Presidential Council, aims to provide technical support and advice to sectors concerned with infrastructure, education, food security, economy, and small and medium enterprises. NEPAD is the development arm of the African Union that implements a number of development projects and programs in African Union countries, and aims to improve the quality of education and training and the absorption of modern technologies.

In another context, the Chairman of the Political Affairs Committee of the State Council, Abdel Aziz Hariya, discussed with the Head of the Political Office at the US Embassy in Tripoli, Matthew Norbacke, the ongoing political files in the country and related international issues, in addition to the current political stalemate and possible solutions to this crisis in cooperation with the international community, especially the United Nations Mission. The meeting also addressed the need to intensify communication with the Libyan political parties and urge them to expedite the holding of national elections to enhance the country’s unity and stability.

In a separate context, the Libyan Center for Remote Sensing and Space Sciences announced yesterday that an earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale occurred on Sunday morning at 6:30.2 local time in the Green Mountain Coast area in northeastern Libya.

The center said, in a statement published on social media pages, that “global seismic monitoring stations detected the surface epicenter of this earthquake at a distance of about 250 kilometers north of the city of Derna and at a depth of 31 kilometers.”

The center indicated that the Green Mountain coast area is characterized by significant seismic activity, due to its location near the meeting point of the African and Eurasian tectonic plates, which makes it susceptible to continuous earthquakes. The center’s statement said that it relied on information and testimonies obtained from social media sites, indicating that residents of the city of Derna, in northeastern Libya, felt this tremor, which is considered moderate.