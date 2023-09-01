Eyewitnesses said that dozens of military vehicles, some carrying heavy weapons, were deployed on the main roads in Tripoli, while convoys of armed factions carried out patrols in the city, according to Reuters.

The head of the Libyan National Unity Government, Abd al-Hamid al-Dibiya, dismissed his foreign minister, Naglaa al-Manqoush, against the backdrop of the meeting.

Earlier, Dabaiba referred Mangoush for investigation because of the meeting, which was the first ever between senior diplomats in Libya and Israel.

Last month, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and Mangoush met in Rome.