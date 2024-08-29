Hassan Al-Warfali (Benghazi)

The members of the Security Council expressed their concern about the recent developments and tensions in Libya, calling on Libyan actors and institutions to urgently refrain from any unilateral actions that would increase tensions, undermine trust and reinforce institutional divisions and differences among Libyans.

In a statement, the members of the UN Security Council called on all Libyan leaders and political, economic and security institutions to de-escalate tensions, refrain from the use or threat of force or any economic measures aimed at exerting pressure, and reach a consensual solution to the current crisis related to the Central Bank.

Members also urged the Libyan parties to avoid any military actions that could jeopardize Libya’s stability and the security of civilians or threaten the 2020 ceasefire agreement, stressing the importance of achieving accountability.

The members of the Security Council reminded all political leaders and institutions of their commitments and obligations in line with relevant Security Council resolutions, in particular Security Council resolution 2702 (2023), based on the Libyan Political Agreement and the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum Roadmap, and based on the updated electoral laws approved by the 6+6 Committee.

The Security Council called on all Libyan parties to participate fully, in good faith and without preconditions, and to make the necessary concessions to achieve progress in the Libyan-led and UN-facilitated political process, in line with Security Council resolution 2702 (2023).

The members of the Security Council expressed their full support for UNSMIL to continue implementing its mandate, including ongoing work to de-escalate tensions, maintain stability and build confidence among key stakeholders, and stressed their support for the Secretary-General’s appointment of a new Special Representative for Libya as soon as possible.