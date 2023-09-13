The authorities of Libya, a country where two governments are vying for power, this Tuesday they carried out a frenetic Search for survivors or bodies after the passage of Storm Daniel. It hit the northeast of the African country on Sunday and caused flooding that They left at least 6,238 dead and more than 9,100 missing only in the city of Derna.

The storm, described by experts as an “extreme in terms of the amount of water falling,” became the worst natural disaster to hit that area of ​​Libya since the violent earthquake that shook the city of Al Marj (east) in 1963.

The emergency was such that Rainfall exceeded 400 milliliters per hour, a figure that had not been recorded in the last four decades, while the winds reached up to 180 kilometers per hour, according to data from the National Meteorological Center.

The city of Derna, the fourth largest in Libya with 120,000 inhabitants, was the most affected by the storm. In that city, two dams collapsed, releasing more than 33 million liters of water that flowed into the center of the capital and swept away residential areas, bridges and roads in its path.

In this coastal town, more than 480 homes were destroyed and five residential neighborhoods were completely devastated by torrential rains.

Collapsed coastal road in the eastern city of Derna, after Storm Daniel. Photo: AFP/ PRESS OFFICE OF THE LIBYAN PRIME MINISTER

Dozens of towns and villages such as Benghazi, Al Bayda, Al Marj and Soussa were also affected and continued to be submerged this Tuesday by floods and isolated from the rest of the country, despite the efforts of the authorities to restore mobile phone networks and internet service.

Eastern Libya is also home to the main oil fields and terminals, which is why the National Oil Company (NOC) was forced to declare a “state of maximum alert” and suspend flights between production centers.

The spokesman for the Ministry of the Interior of the parallel government in the east, Muhammad Abu Moshe, warned this Tuesday that The death toll could continue to rise in the coming hours as rescue efforts continue, as closed roads, landslides and floods prevent emergency services from reaching the population in the affected areas.

Debris from buildings after Storm Daniel in Derna, Libya.

Given the massive concentration of corpses, local authorities asked for citizen collaboration to participate in the rescue tasks and transfer the victims to the morgues. Lack of resources also forced rescuers to extract hundreds of victims from the rubble with household utensils and bury them in mass graves.

Therefore, the opposing authorities of the east and west that divide the executive power, They asked the international community for humanitarian aid on Monday and they decreed three days of mourning throughout the territory.

“We do not need food or medicine, but specialized rescue and search teams. We have a large number of bodies washed into the sea by the floods”declared the prime minister of the Government of National Unity (GUN), recognized by the international community, Abdelhamid Dbeibah.

Turkish rescue teams have already arrived in eastern Libya, and The UN and several countries offered to send aid, including Algeria, Egypt, Italy and Qatar. France also announced the sending of personnel and a field hospital, while the US president announced additional funds.

Vehicles piled up on a coastal road in the eastern city of Derna. Photo: AFP/ PRESS OFFICE OF THE LIBYAN PRIME MINISTER

“The humanitarian needs far exceed the capabilities of the Libyan Red Crescent and even those of the Government,” warned Tamer Ramadan, of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), on Tuesday.

The political crisis affecting the country

Although experts attribute tragedies such as the one that occurred in Libya to “extreme” weather events, which are increasingly recurring in the world, such as the torrential rains that hit other places such as Hong Kong this month, Some analysts also blame the political crisis for the devastating effect of the storm in Libya.



With the most abundant oil reserves in Africa, Libya has been plunged into chaos since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi’s regime in 2011 and shaken by divisions and violence. For a year and a half, two governments have been competing for power: that of Abdelhamid Dbeibah in the west, recognized by the UN, and the one appointed by Parliament and supported by the strongman of the east, Khalifa Haftar.

Although Haftar’s forces largely crushed the Islamists and restored some semblance of order, the east has continued to complain of neglect and lack of funding, and disputes have arisen between rival administrations over the sharing of the country’s oil wealth.

“The loss of life was also a consequence of the limited nature of the forecasting capacity, alert and evacuation systems for Libya,” Kevin Collins, a senior lecturer at the Open University, told AFP.

A point with which Leslie Mabon, professor of environmental systems at the Open University, agrees, who told AFP that “although climate change can make extreme weather events more frequent and intense, “Social, political and economic factors determine who is most at risk.”

“The political conditions in Libya pose challenges for the development of communication and risk assessment strategies, the coordination of rescue operations and, potentially, also for the maintenance of critical infrastructure such as dams,” added the expert, in dialogue with AFP .

For now, the Council of Ministers approved this Tuesday the allocation of a budget of 413 million dollars for the reconstruction fund for Benghazi and Derna, and 103 million dollars for the victims once a census of those affected is carried out.

At the same time, the Ministry of Health confirmed the sending of a plane with 14 tons of medicines and medical supplies, as well as 200 specialists and more than a hundred ambulances to set up three field hospitals.

