Hassan Al-Warfalli (Benghazi)

Yesterday, the Libyan National Unity Government announced the rescue of 510 people from under the rubble in the city of Derna, while officials expected that the number of victims of recent torrents and floods would reach record numbers.

The government’s Undersecretary of Health, Saad Eddin Abdel Wakil, said: Local and international search teams were able to rescue 510 people from under the rubble in the city of Derna, which was exposed to devastating floods and torrents.

He added that rescue operations and the recovery of bodies are still continuing and will take some time due to the presence of thousands of missing persons in many areas affected by the floods, noting that there are many areas, including “Sousse, Al-Mukhaili and Al-Wardiya” that need urgent intervention.

On the other hand, the mayor of Derna, Abdel Moneim Al-Ghaithi, expected yesterday that the death toll in the stricken Libyan city would rise to 20,000.

He said: “The authorities have not yet been able to definitively calculate the damage, but work is underway to reach accurate numbers.”

The Libyan Red Crescent also revealed that the number of people missing from torrents and floods exceeded 10,000 people.

Meanwhile, yesterday, the House of Representatives held an emergency session to discuss the effects of the Hurricane Daniel disaster.

The official spokesman for the Council, Abdullah Balihaq, said: The House of Representatives approved an emergency budget worth 10 billion Libyan dinars ($2 billion) to confront the effects of the hurricane.

This comes as the President of the Presidential Council, Mohamed Al-Menfi, called on the Attorney General to open a comprehensive investigation into the disaster and hold accountable everyone whose mistake resulted in the collapse of the Derna dams.

The head of the National Unity Government, Abdul Hamid Al-Dabaiba, instructed to open an “urgent investigation” into the causes of the collapse of the Derna dams.

Al-Dabaiba said in a statement: “I addressed the Public Prosecutor to open an urgent investigation into the circumstances of the collapse of the Derna dams, and directed the concerned agencies to fully cooperate in this matter.”

In this context, a Libyan official said yesterday that there is difficulty in reaching some cities and places affected by floods in the eastern region of the country due to the collapse of most of the bridges, roads and water ferries connecting them.

The head of the Roads and Bridges Authority of the National Unity Government, Hussein Al-Suwaidan, added: “The Roads and Bridges Authority is currently working to find alternative roads and paths to enter those areas and cities so that rescue and aid teams can reach them.”

Al-Suwaidan pointed out that “technical reports indicate that the internal roads in the city of Derna were damaged by a distance of 30 kilometers, which means they collapsed completely.”

The United Nations appealed to donors to provide $71.4 million over the next three months to meet the needs of about 250,000 people affected by the floods, saying: The number of deaths may rise unless more aid is available.

A document from the international organization stated: “There is growing concern about the potential increase in morbidity and mortality rates if appropriate aid is not immediately sent to the affected areas.”

She added that a satellite analysis showed that 2,200 buildings were damaged by the floods in the city of Derna, and described the situation in the city of Sousse, which was flooded with water, as “critical.”

The United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, also called for funding life-saving aid and supplies in “this difficult time” that Libya is going through, in order to avoid a collateral health crisis, and to quickly restore some kind of normal life.

In turn, the International Committee of the Red Cross and Red Crescent announced the distribution of medicines, first aid supplies, food and household items to thousands of residents in Libya, explaining that additional teams are currently being sent to the stricken area to distribute humanitarian aid and strengthen the forensic team in Benghazi.

She pointed out that the main challenge facing humanitarian work is access to areas affected by floods, where roads have seriously deteriorated or been destroyed.

The Committee is assessing the risks posed by unexploded ordnance and abandoned ammunition depots in Derna, which poses an additional challenge to residents and humanitarian workers, which will take several months and perhaps years for the population to recover from this level of damage.

In this context, the World Health Organization announced that Libya is going through an unprecedented humanitarian crisis, with severe damage affecting approximately 1.8 million people in eastern Libya.

The Regional Director of the World Health Organization for the Eastern Mediterranean, Ahmed Al-Mandhari, added that all those affected by the floods are in dire need of urgent forms of support, basic health services, and life-saving interventions, stressing that those affected are at increased risk of water-borne diseases and other diseases that spread in such areas. These circumstances.