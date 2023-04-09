And the Corporation stated in a statement that “the gas well No. (CW04) located on the Sabratha offshore platform (Bahr Al-Salam field) has been reopened.”

And the Sabratha offshore platform “is one of the largest production platforms in Libya, and this well represents an important part of the production operations on the platform,” according to the statement.

The Sabratha platform is located 110 km from the Libyan coast in the Bahr al-Salam field, and is considered one of the largest Libyan oil and gas facilities.

The NOC indicated that the well’s production “has been suspended since January 28, 2021 due to technical problems.”

The Corporation estimated the total production at “about 37 million cubic feet per day of gas,” noting that “the amount of condensate produced is estimated at about 1,000 barrels per day,” according to the statement.

The production capacity of the Bahr al-Salam field is estimated at 986 million cubic feet of exportable gas and about 31,000 barrels per day of condensate, according to the website of the Sabratha offshore platform.

Gas and condensate are produced from 15 wells near the platform, and 11 others under the sea, according to the same source.

Libya is exempt from the decision of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to cut production, and Europe relies heavily on it to compensate for the global shortage in oil and gas as a result of the Russian-Ukrainian war that has been going on since February 24, 2022.