Around 6,000 people are missing; other countries in the Mediterranean Sea were also affected by heavy rains

Libya already records more than 2,000 deaths due to Storm Daniel that hit the Mediterranean region this Monday (September 11, 2023). According to local authorities, around 6,000 people are missing.

The city of Derna was most affected by the rains. The cities of Benghazi, Susa, Bayda and Al-Marj also reported flooding.

The rains also affected Greece, Türkiye and Bulgaria, leaving 27 dead. The head of Libya’s Eastern Parliament, Osama Hamad, announced 3 days of mourning in the country and ordered flags to be lowered to half-mast.

Georgette Gagnon, UN humanitarian coordinator in Libya he said that the organization’s initial reports show that “dozens of cities and villages were seriously damaged by severe flooding, including loss of life and damage to infrastructure and property”.

Unicef ​​(UN Children’s Fund) announced sending hygiene packages, clothing and medical supplies to the region. Aid will be delivered to 10,500 people.

Storm Daniel is expected to arrive in Egypt this Monday (September 11).

See images of the disaster in Libya:

After devastating Greece in the country’s worst ever flood disaster, #medicane Daniel submerges East Libya under water. First estimate of 2,000 dead, many missing thought to have been washed out to sea. Apocalyptic. #ClimateCrisis #ClimateActionNow pic.twitter.com/HTxgiTQbaz — George Tsakraklides (@99blackbaloons) September 11, 2023

#Libya‘da meydana gelen sel felaketinde 1500’den fazla kişi hayatını kaybetti, 7 bin kişi kayıp.

Allah yardımcıları olsun inşallah..🤲 pic.twitter.com/Sw974ri2uN — JOKER (@joker374_) September 11, 2023

It is feared that some 2,000 people will die in the wake of the Daniel storm, in eastern Libya. pic.twitter.com/wTCe0TxQgE — Mavica (@mavica81) September 11, 2023