It is expected that the presidents of the House of Representatives and the state will supervise the initials of the election laws, amid reports of the continuation of the dispute over the issue of the presidential candidate’s electoral record and its lack of justice claims.

The 6 + 6 committee has been meeting two weeks ago in Bouznika, the outskirts of the Moroccan capital, Rabat, to reach consensus on electoral laws, on top of which is the mechanism for selecting the country’s president.

The Committee 6 + 6 includes representatives of the Libyan Parliament and the Supreme Council of State, and its task is to prepare laws for the elections that have been postponed since December 2021.