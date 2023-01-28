Earlier, the Committee for Acceptance and Screening of Candidates for Sovereign Positions announced the end of the screening process for the leadership of the “Audit Bureau and the High National Elections Commission”, as well as the positions of “Agent of the Administrative Control Authority, Undersecretary of the National Anti-Corruption Authority, and Deputy Governor of the Central Bank.”

The Council of State’s disregard for the issue of changing the position of the bank’s governor sparked a state of wrath in Parliament, as the members see the Council’s disavowal, prompted by the Brotherhood, of the commitments agreed upon after a arduous negotiation journey in the Moroccan city of Bouznika over a period of about two years, which culminated in understandings headed by Big change, according to Sky News Arabia sources.

Shutting down the State Council

In its last session, the House of Representatives criticized the State Council’s failure to respond throughout the past period to the list it sent to it regarding the names proposed to assume sovereign positions, as Parliament has not yet received an official response.

The Speaker of Parliament, Counselor Aguila Saleh, said in a press statement that the Council of State was “words without action” and did not abide by the Bouznika agreement regarding political positions and the unification of the executive authority, which will push the House of Representatives to move unilaterally to complete important entitlements, including the establishment of a constitutional rule. On the basis of which general elections will be held.

Saleh considered that Al-Siddiq Al-Kabeer had already been dismissed by the House of Representatives even before the signing of the political agreement in Skhirat in 2015, adding that his continuation in his position came and still is with external support.

blow to compatibility

The move of the State Council is described as a “blow” to attempts to agree with Parliament, as the unification of sovereign positions is one of the most important entitlements, according to Member of Parliament Ali Al-Sol, who confirmed that at the top of this file comes the issue of assigning a new governor to the Central Bank.

Al-Kabir controls the oil revenues through the bank, Al-Soul explains. “The public funds of the Libyans over the past years went to those who did not deserve them from armed groups, militias and interest networks,” which appeared in official reports of the Audit Bureau in recent years showing the extent of corruption and waste of public money.

Bank consolidation

The central bank unification file faced a heavy blow with Al-Kabir continuing in his position, as the success of the matter became related to his overthrow, which is the first step to reforming the banking system and boosting the national economy, according to Benghazi University economics professor, Attia Al-Fitouri.

This change, if it occurs, will contribute to solving the liquidity problem due to the growing confidence of businessmen and companies in the Central Bank and commercial banks, and this is linked to the re-appointment of a monetary policy committee in the bank that guides the board of directors to the right policies, and thus the link between the monetary and productive sectors will be achieved until an increase in income and stability is achieved. And the growth of the citizen’s standard of living and getting rid of the current difficult conditions, according to Al-Fitouri.