Reversal of the Tripoli government on the approval of Nicola Orlando as EU ambassador in Libya. According to Adnkronos, after having announced in recent days that it did not want to approve the Italian diplomat for unspecified reasons, the national unity government of Abdul Hamid Dbeibah announced today, through the Libyan ambassador in Rome , Muhammad Younes, to have accepted the appointment.

In a note, the ambassador confirmed Orlando’s approval this morning, whose rejection would have paved the way for a French diplomat, Patrick Simonnet, who finished second in the competition for the post won by the current Farnesina envoy in Libya. The ambassador explains that the verbal note on Orlando’s lack of approval was based on “unfounded information” and that therefore, after asking for clarifications, he thought he could give the green light to the appointment. As explained to Adnkronos by sources in Tripoli, Dbeibah would have been forced to back down to avoid being further weakened, after the already very strong criticisms he continues to receive for the case of the meeting between his Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush and Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen.