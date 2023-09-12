This Tuesday, September 12, the passage of Cyclone Daniel has already left more than 2,300 fatalities and at least 10,000 missing, according to official figures. In the city of Darna alone, the fourth most populous in the country, rescue teams have already recovered at least 1,000 bodies. Now, local authorities and humanitarian organizations have appealed for as much international help as possible, as the number of victims is expected to rise in the coming hours.

It has already burst dams, destroyed buildings and wiped out a quarter of the eastern city of Derna. According to official figures provided this Tuesday, Cyclone Daniel has already claimed the lives of more than 2,300 people and left at least 10,000 missingmainly due to the flooding caused.

In the city of Derna alone, the fourth most populated in the country, rescue teams have already found more than 1,000 bodies. In videos spread through social networks you can see a large torrent of water crossing the city center, buildings in ruins and even corpses.

Derna is crossed by a seasonal river that flows from the highlands to the south, protected from flooding by dams, which could not withstand the onslaught of Storm Daniel on the Mediterranean coast.

“I have returned from Derna. It is very disastrous. There are corpses everywhere: in the sea, in the valleys, under the buildings. I am not exaggerating when I say that 25% of the city has disappeared. Many buildings have collapsed,” he lamented Hichem Abu Chkiouat, Minister of Civil Aviation and member of the Libyan emergency committee in a telephone interview with the Reuters agency.

Chkiouat assured that authorities expect the death toll to exceed 2,500 due to the large number of missing people.

A cyclone of “epic” proportions

The International Health Organization (WHO) defined the cyclone with one word: “epic.” After what happened, the WHO has already sent a first shipment with 40 tons of aid that should arrive shortly in the affected area.

“We can confirm that thousands of people have lost their lives, thousands are missing and thousands have lost their homes, but the final numbers will be established by our teams who are assessing the situation on the ground,” said Tamer Ramadan, delegate of the International Federation. of the Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC).

Red Crescent teams arrived in the affected towns on Tuesday, but managing the disaster is not an easy task. Communications and electricity have been knocked out in many of the affected towns and there are not enough excavators or other basic equipment to clear the area.

Several people observe damage caused by flash floods in Derna, eastern Libya, on September 11, 2023. Flash floods in eastern Libya killed more than 2,300 people in the Mediterranean coastal city of Derna alone, according to The Tripoli-based government emergency services reported on September 12. AFP – –

“We are doing everything we can to provide first aid, evacuate the wounded, provide psychosocial support and other humanitarian services, but the needs are enormous and far exceed the capacity of the Libyan Red Crescent and the Government itself,” Ramadan explained.

The oil-rich nation remains divided between two rival administrations: one in the east and one in the west, each backed by different militias and foreign governments. Derna is controlled by the forces of military commander Khalifa Haftar, the strongman of Libya’s eastern government, based in Benghazi.

The tragedy of the storm has added to the political instability of the region.

“I have never felt so afraid as now… I have lost contact with all my family, friends and neighbors,” Karim al-Obaidi, a passenger on a plane from Tripoli bound for the east, told the Reuters agency.

According to witnesses present, some families have lost ten or more family members.

“We have nothing to save people… there are no machines. We ask for urgent help,” said Khalifah Touil, an ambulance worker, in a report on the ‘Al-Masar’ television channel.

International aid, the request of local authorities and organizations

The Red Cross assured that the situation in Libya is “as devastating as the situation in Morocco,” referring to the deadly earthquake that shook the country near the city of Marrakech on Friday night. For this reason, from Libya they have asked for all possible international help.

Martin Griffiths, the United Nations aid chief, said the agency has already mobilized emergency teams to help on the ground.

“I am deeply concerned about the deadly flood emergency in Libya. Our thoughts are with the people affected. Emergency teams are being mobilized to help on the ground,” Griffiths said via social media.

I am deeply concerned by the deadly flood emergency unfolding in #Libya. Our thoughts are with the affected people. Emergency teams are being mobilized to help on the ground. — Martin Griffiths (@UNReliefChief) September 12, 2023



Actions similar to those announced by the United States, which claimed to be coordinating the sending of aid with the UN and local authorities to do so in the most effective way possible. Tunisia, Algeria, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates also pledged help for search and rescue efforts.

The Norwegian Refugee Council warned that thousands of citizens have been forced to leave their homes with no prospect of returning.

NOW: Entire villages have been overwhelmed by the floods in Libya, and the death toll continues to rise. Tens of thousands of people are displaced. Many families have lost everything. Statement by our country director Dax Bennet Roque 👇https://t.co/YLJbWrpQvQ pic.twitter.com/iKmliA2txM — Norwegian Refugee Council (@NRC_Norway) September 12, 2023



“Our team in Libya reports a disastrous situation for some of the most impoverished communities on the northern coast. Entire towns have been overwhelmed by floods and the death toll continues to rise,” he said in a statement.

The government in Tripoli, recognized by powers such as the United States, has sent aid to Derna despite not having control over the area. At least one relief flight left this Tuesday to try to help local rescue teams.

With AP, EFE and Reuters