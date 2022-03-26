Libya, the eighth country in the list of countries with the most conventional oil reserves with 48.4 billion barrels, is among the solutions offered to Europe to compensate for Russian energy sources, but the “crisis of the two governments” that it is going through is impeding the budget and the arrival of the necessary funding to repair oil facilities and increase their efficiency and open The door to new explorations.

The head of the National Oil Corporation, Eng. Mustafa Sanalla, warned that the current production figures could fall at any moment due to the lack of funding, which resulted in the lack of maintenance and the deterioration of the sector’s infrastructure.

He said in statements published on the Corporation’s Facebook page, that the oil sector faced major problems in obtaining the required budgets, and the government (the outgoing term headed by Abdul Hamid al-Dabaiba) provided only 11% of the required budget despite receiving an amount of 26 billion dollars in 2021, It is the highest oil revenue since 2013.

The Corporation hopes to increase production rates, reduce carbon emissions, switch to clean energy technologies, and complete capacity building programs for oil sector workers once the necessary funding is received.

In earlier times, oil fields were attacked and sabotaged to disrupt production by gangs and militias who used oil as a weapon to blackmail governments into acquiescing in their demands.

Libyan institutions also complained that the Governor of the Central Bank, Al-Siddiq Al-Kabeer, deliberately did not direct the bank’s money towards spending necessary for real development, including developing the oil sector for political purposes linking it with Dabaiba.

The current production is under threat

Suleiman Al-Shahoumi, founder of the Libyan financial market, sees the impossibility of increasing the oil production of his country at the present time as a result of the conflicts it has gone through and the lack of spending on infrastructure, which negatively affected transport lines, storage and export ports, stressing that the sustainability of current production needs urgent investments from Government.

The professor of finance and investment at Nottingham Trent University in Britain added to Sky News Arabia that his country needs a three- to five-year plan to develop production and expand explorations, and that plan needs investments of at least ten billion dollars, which is a necessity because oil and gas are the locomotive that Provides possibilities for government spending on reconstruction and the establishment of projects to diversify the economy.

For his part, the Libyan economist, Ali Solh, said that for a long time, national voices have been calling for the protection and support of the oil sector, pointing out that the current production is 1.2 million barrels per day.

In his speech to Sky News Arabia, he ruled out increasing production to meet the demands of the European market, as a result of obstacles represented by weak infrastructure, and the need for lines, wells and tanks for maintenance.