Libyan authorities have launched an investigation into the breach of two dams in the east of the country on Sunday, flooding much of the coastal city of Derna. The two structures have been suffering from major maintenance backlogs for years, and money from the maintenance fund may have been embezzled. In the meantime, the search for survivors and victims continues steadily. The bodies of people swept away by the floods are now washing up near the coastal city.

#Libya #responsible #breached #dams #hundreds #bodies #washed #ashore